Only geniuses will succeed: Move two matches to solve this equation

You'll need to concentrate to figure this out. You must correct the mistake in the picture by moving only one match. Will you be able to solve it?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 01:54
Try to solve this exercise. (photo credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)
Try to solve this exercise.
(photo credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

The exercise before you has gone viral especially because it has managed to confuse many viewers. Do you think that approximately ten percent of people were able to solve it easily without revealing the answer?

Please note, here is an incorrect exercise: 91-606=747. The challenge consists of 39 matches in total and you have to move two of them and change their positions in order to create the correct equation. If you were unable to solve the equation, the answer will be at the bottom of the article.

Move only two matches to solve the exercise (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE) Move only two matches to solve the exercise (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

Quite a few participants reported that they were able to solve the exercise easily, but there were also some who struggled. Were you able to figure out the challenge yourself? Try one more time before scrolling down to reveal the answer.

As hard as it looks

Did you succeed? Even if not, no big deal. The answer is right in front of you.

Pay attention to the number 0 (606) - all you have to do to get to the correct answer is to take the upper right vertical match from the number 0 and place it in the center of the minus sign - which will turn it into a plus.

Now, move the lower left vertical match at the number 0 to the middle of the number, and you will get the number 5 (656). Immediately after, the correct answer will be in front of you: 91+656=747.

The answer is before you (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE) The answer is before you (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)


