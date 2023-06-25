The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Socotra: Exploring the mysterious island echoing the biblical story of Cain and Abel

Discover the mesmerizing landscapes and legendary Dragon's Blood Tree on the remote archipelago of Socotra in the Indian Ocean

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 16:02

Updated: JUNE 25, 2023 16:17
ONE TREE gives us full knowledge, the other gives us immortality. (photo credit: Jan Huber/Unsplash)
ONE TREE gives us full knowledge, the other gives us immortality.
(photo credit: Jan Huber/Unsplash)

Socotra, a captivating archipelago nestled in the Indian Ocean, is shrouded in myths and boasts extraordinary natural wonders. Its famed Dragon's Blood Tree, known for its crimson sap resembling blood, holds a significant place in local legends, believed to echo the biblical tale of Cain and Abel.

Amidst captivating mythology and a diverse array of plant species, Socotra stands as one of the most remarkable destinations on Earth. This secluded island, embraced by breathtaking scenery and abundant nature, has faced challenges due to the Yemeni Civil War in 2015 and subsequent military intervention by the United Arab Emirates.

Geographical and Biological Richness

Socotra, an archipelago under Yemen's sovereignty, encompasses four islands in the Indian Ocean, with the largest island lending its name to the group. Situated approximately 340 km south of Yemen and 250 km east of Somalia, the main island spans 3,650 square kilometers, while the smaller islands remain uninhabited.

Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008, Socotra boasts unparalleled biological diversity, housing numerous plant and animal species found nowhere else on the planet. UNESCO reports that 37% of Socotra's 825 plant species, 90% of its reptile species, and 95% of its land snail species are unique to this extraordinary island.

Among the island's peculiar species, the Dragon's Blood Tree takes center stage with its extraordinary appearance and intriguing history. This tree derives its name from the crimson sap that resembles blood and exudes from its trunk. Local folklore connects the tree to the biblical narrative of Cain and Abel.

Legend has it that after their expulsion from the Garden of Eden, Cain and Abel were born on Socotra. It is believed that the Dragon's Blood Tree grew from the ground where Cain committed the world's first act of murder, shedding his brother Abel's blood.

Environmental Challenges and Cultural Significance

Despite its remote location, Socotra is not immune to the effects of climate change. A 2007 study predicts a drastic decline in Dragon's Blood trees by nearly half within this century due to the island's increasing aridity. In Arabic, the tree is known as "Dam al-Akhawain," meaning "the blood of the two brothers."

Socotra itself derives its name from the Arabic words "Soks Kutrah," signifying "the market of the Dragon's Blood." The island, often referred to as "The Jewel of the Gulf of Eden" or "The Galapagos of the Indian Ocean," carries immense cultural significance and faces threats to its preservation.

Once hailed as an idyllic paradise, Socotra now faces real dangers. While historically part of Yemen, the island has come under the influence of the United Arab Emirates' military forces in recent years. The United Arab Emirates deployed troops to Socotra in 2018 as part of Saudi Arabia's involvement in the Yemeni Civil War.

Concerns were raised regarding the Emirates' intentions to establish a permanent military base on the island. Additionally, reports surfaced of attempts to smuggle protected plants and animals from Socotra for undisclosed purposes, further exacerbating the crisis.



