Aliens are helping Western governments develop spacecraft, expert claims

Are there extraterrestrial beings residing on Earth and assisting Western governments in the construction of spacecraft?

UFO expert Paul Ascough seems to think so. He asserts that a race of "gray aliens" arrived during World War II and has been actively involved in the development of flying saucers ever since.

Ascough, an ex-military officer and current member of a British UFO research team, was featured in the Daily Star stating: "There are several authors and investigators who believe that western governments have colluded with the ‘grey’ Aliens to such an extent that advanced technologies have been passed down to them and an ongoing dialogue and cooperation exists even now."

According to Ascough, this partnership has given rise to significant breakthroughs, such as fiber optics, microchips, synthetic fiber kevlar, stealth technology, and even the creation of our own flying saucers. While several writers have covered these topics over the years, and numerous photographs have been taken, including sightings of jet planes escorting UFOs and the frequent occurrence of black helicopters, no government agency has acknowledged these claims.

Furthermore, Ascough highlights the work of author Timothy Good, who has gathered substantial evidence suggesting ongoing collusion between Western governments and extraterrestrial beings on both sides of the Atlantic.

Ascough asserts: "I believe this collusion between Western governments and the aliens has been going on since WWII. A large part of our progress in the fields of science, engineering and communication has accelerated at a tremendous pace, partly because of this."

In his book, UFOs - The Real Story, Ascough reveals that individuals who encounter these aliens are visited by the real-life "Men in Black." However, he clarifies that these men differ greatly from the portrayal in the 1997 film starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith.

Sinister visits haunt UFO experts

"More recently many Ufologists now believe that much of the secret projects have moved to the Dugway Proving Grounds, which is a top-secret facility even more remote than Area 51 and used for Chemical Warfare Training, located south of Salt Lake City it has been dubbed Area 52," he adds.

“Others who have claimed to work in Area 51 and were going to publish information about this have allegedly been silenced by 'Men In Black.'"

“Now unfortunately I am not referring to Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, the benevolent duo from the film of the same name, but a group of men or individuals who appear uninvited on witness’s doorsteps and intimidate them into silence.

“These men in black seem to fall into two groups, the first of which are more observing, it appears that they just need to confirm what the witness had seen, [and] then leave without being too intimidating.

“That can’t be said for the second group who appear to be very intimidating indeed, leaving the innocent observer with the impression that whatever they witnessed, any evidence written or photographed will be destroyed, never to be spoken of again under any circumstances, or dire consequences will follow.

“A common thread of witness’s testimony of visits by the men in black, are that they don’t show ID, don’t actually state which governmental department they work for, can appear very robot-like, may suddenly appear or disappear, talk very little, are very succinct and to the point and can be very, very threatening and intimidating.”