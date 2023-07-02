The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
The health benefits of broccoli that you didn't know about

Explore the health benefits that broccoli has to offer and learn how to cook it perfectly every time.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 2, 2023 15:20
Broccoli (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Broccoli
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Broccoli has taken center stage in Israeli cuisine in recent years due to its myriad flavors.

But what about broccoli makes it such a healthy vegetable, apart from its delightful taste?

In her "Good to Know" segment on 103FM, Dr. Maya Roseman discussed this exotic vegetable, which pairs perfectly with almost any meal.

"Broccoli is considered one of the healthiest vegetables available. It contains nearly twice as much vitamin C as oranges, and ten times more than apples. Unlike fruits, broccoli has minimal sugar content," she explains.

"It is rich in calcium, which is essential for our bones and muscle function, and potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. Furthermore, it provides dietary fiber, guarding against intestinal diseases, and essential antioxidants."

Broccoli (credit: PIXAHIVE) Broccoli (credit: PIXAHIVE)

"Numerous studies have found that broccoli is effective against various types of cancer, including prostate cancer, as well as other ailments such as cataracts and arthritis," she added. "Another uplifting fact is that broccoli contains a significant amount of tryptophan - a substance that our brain utilizes to produce serotonin, promoting a positive mood and reducing cravings for carbohydrates."

Finally, Dr. Roseman explained the recommended cooking method: "Boiling broccoli in water can cause essential minerals to leach into the cooking water. Instead, steaming broccoli for two minutes maintains its vibrant green color. This stage maximizes its nutritional value, making the nutrients easily absorbable by the body."

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the broadcaster and should not be considered a substitute for personalized advice from a qualified professional.

Users should not rely solely on the contents of this article and assume sole responsibility for any actions taken based on its information.



