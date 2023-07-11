The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Doctor's warning: Breakfast habits caused weight gain

Professor Tim Spector revealed the secret to losing weight through breakfast after he noticed that his breakfast, considered healthy by many, resulted in him gaining 10 kilograms.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 11, 2023 15:20
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Renowned doctor and epidemiologist Prof. Tim Spector revealed to the British Daily Record that his breakfast choices over the course of a decade resulted in an unintentional weight gain of 10 kilograms.

During an interview with celebrity diet expert Michael Mosley on his BBC podcast, Spector shared his realization of a significant rise in blood sugar levels immediately after consuming what he believed to be a nutritious breakfast.

What exactly was the breakfast that led to such a drastic increase in blood sugar and weight?

Which breakfast made Tim Spector gain 10 kilograms and made his blood sugar spike?

Spector explained that his daily breakfast consisted of toast with jam, a glass of orange juice, and tea with low-fat milk. However, when he used a glucose meter afterward, he noticed a concerning similarity in his blood sugar levels to that of a diabetic. Nevertheless, the doctor acknowledged that these findings may not apply universally, as his wife's blood sugar levels responded differently to the same breakfast.

(credit: INGIMAGE) (credit: INGIMAGE)

In his own case, he shifted to a high-fat breakfast, incorporating full-fat yogurt with nuts alongside any type of berries, either frozen or fresh depending on the season. Furthermore, he replaced tea with coffee, which he says benefits the gut microbiota.

Spector observed a remarkable impact on his well-being. He immediately noticed a decrease in his blood sugar levels, with no sugar spikes and a significant reduction in hunger by 11:00 a.m. during work. He felt satisfied and no longer had the need for an extra meal. Overall, he experienced an improvement in his overall well-being.



