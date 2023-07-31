A trend that originated on TikTok in 2019 has taken the platform by storm again recently with a game called "Find the fourth object."

Inspired by an ad-supported game designed to keep viewers engaged for as long as possible, this challenge is deliberately difficult.

Among the toughest challenges that have left millions scratching their heads is a drawing with four hidden objects that need to be found - but locating the fourth object seems nearly impossible.

One TikTok user shared a picture featuring a boy trying to find four specific objects: a pillow, an egg, a book, and a cup. The illustration portrays a man and a woman in a bedroom, with the man peeking out of the window. The accompanying video caption asks, "Can you find the four objects that are hidden in the room?"

While three of the objects are relatively easy to spot, we're willing to bet the fourth one had you stumped. The particularly elusive object in question is the mug.

Curious to know the answers?

The pillow is probably the one you found without much trouble.

The egg cleverly conceals the eye of the man peering out the window.

The book can be found resting on the bed.

As for the cup, this is the most challenging object to find as it appears above in red. However, in the image itself it is white and appears where they woman's eye should be.