The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Mastering the mango: Tips for picking the perfect fruit every time

Mangoes are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, and they are hugely popular worldwide. But how can you make sure you're selecting the perfect one each time?

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 15:41
Mango (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Mango
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

The mango is a highly flavorful and nutritious fruit that enjoys widespread popularity worldwide. Its delicious taste is matched by its numerous health benefits, making it a prized tropical fruit.

In light of the recent celebration of International Mango Day, we sought insights from Avi Payne, a respected authority in this field, to unveil the intricacies surrounding this captivating fruit. It's time to uncover the facts about mangoes and master the skill of selecting the perfect specimen.

Beyond its irresistible taste, mangoes are a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals that contribute significantly to our well-being. Packed with vitamin C, mangoes strengthen our immune system, keeping common diseases at bay. Additionally, they contain vital vitamin A, essential for both health and visual function, and vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that supports skin health.

Moreover, mangoes provide a healthy dose of dietary fiber, aiding digestion and promoting gut health. With potassium and magnesium, these tropical delights also contribute to maintaining a healthy heart and regulating blood pressure. Including mangoes in your diet isn't just a treat for your taste buds; it's a delicious way to support overall health.

But how do you pick the best one? Here's your guide:

1. Color check:

The color of a mango can hint at its ripeness. You should opt for mangoes with vibrant shades suited to their variety—whether it's sunny yellow, fiery orange, blush red, or royal purple. However, remember that some mangoes stay green even when fully ripe, so familiarize yourself with the mango varieties available in your region.

Mango juice (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Mango juice (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

2. Squeeze it lightly

The touch test is paramount. Gently press the fruit; a ripe mango should yield slightly but not be overly soft or mushy. If it feels firm, it's not quite ready. Also, observe the underside (pith) of the fruit. An unripe mango has a slight inward lean, while a ripe one swells and protrudes slightly outward.

3. Aromatic clues:

A ripe mango releases a sweet and inviting aroma from its stem end. The fragrance is a reliable indicator of its ripeness and flavor. A lack of scent or an unpleasant odor suggests it's not fully ripe yet.

(credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

4. Inspect for imperfections:

Check the mango for visible blemishes, cuts, or bruises. Small imperfections won't impact the taste, but significant damage might indicate spoiled fruit. Also, note the white dots on the fruit; they're small when unripe and become more prominent as the fruit ripens.

5. Ripening at home:

If you've picked a firm mango, let it ripen at room temperature. To speed up the process, place it in a sealed bag or wrap it with newspaper alongside an apple. Apples emit ethylene gas, a natural ripening agent that works for mangoes, avocados, and bananas.

While mangoes typically shouldn't be refrigerated (keeping them at 10-15 degrees Celsius is ideal), if you wish to slow down ripening, seal them in a bag and place them in the fruit or vegetable compartment of your refrigerator—the "warmest" section.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
3

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
4

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by