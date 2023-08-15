The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

YouTube's new tactics could put an end to your use of ad blockers

Google, the video giant, develops a creative idea to counter users with ad blockers, and it's more annoying than you'd believe.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 16:34

Updated: AUGUST 15, 2023 16:44
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The struggle between YouTube and ad blockers persists, and it might leave you less than thrilled: As reported across media, the latest brainchild from the video giant involves an uncloseable pop-up window, equipped with a 30- to 60-second timer. This window informs users of their ad blocker usage, presenting a choice: Either disable the ad blocker or opt for a premium subscription.

Within a communication addressed to YouTube surfers, the platform states: "Are you employing an adblocker? YouTube backs content creators through ad displays. When you use an ad blocker, these ads remain hidden, effectively depriving creators of their earnings."

Back in May, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Bleeping Computer the launch of an initiative against adblockers: "We're presently conducting a limited-scale global experiment, encouraging viewers with active adblockers to permit ads on YouTube or give YouTube Premium a try," the spokesperson explained. "Identifying adblockers is not a novel endeavor, and various other publishers routinely request viewers to disable their ad blockers."

Credit: ScreenshotCredit: Screenshot

What can users do?

As indicated, participants in this experiment are presented with a dilemma: Deactivate their adblockers or opt for the premium service, which carries a monthly fee of around $12. Subscribers enjoy an ad-free video experience, the ability to play videos even after leaving the application (a boon for music enthusiasts and those consuming other content), and more.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by