Test yourself: The symbol you see first reveals your personality

In this personality test, the initial symbol that catches your eye can unveil character traits that might have eluded your awareness. The monochrome image is intricately crafted, featuring an array of symbols including a heart, a book, a cross, balloons, roses, a smiling face, a tie, and the visage of a lion.

Originally posted on TikTok with the question "What do you see first?", this image has garnered over 13,200 views so far. Your task is simple: Look at the image and decipher what the element you detected first signifies about your personality.

According to insights shared on The Mind Journal's website, individuals who spot the roses initially tend to steer clear of needless gossip, dedicating most of their time to pleasing others. "Your sensitivity knows no bounds, and you consistently exert your best efforts to bring joy to those around you," the article notes.

For those who first notice the balloons, an aura of optimism and hope surrounds them, yet they grapple with their wandering thoughts. "You often find yourself caught in a mental loop and tend to overanalyze." On the flip side, those drawn to the book are fearless in the face of challenges, earning them the title of the wisest among us.

Credit: TikTok

The Mind Journal also underscores that individuals whose eyes fall upon the tilted cross are heralded for their self-discipline. "You possess unwavering self-control and an indomitable willpower that makes you the master of your domain—something others find difficult to attain on their own."

The article later adds that those who glimpse the heart are innately kind souls, though they may harbor transient feelings of resentment. Their hallmark traits encompass compassion, an aptitude for forgiveness, and unwavering devotion to their passions.

For those who spy the lion, courage is their special virtue. "You exude an abundance of self-confidence, yet you introspect without excessive outward display," the experts elaborate. As for those who are greeted by the smiling face, they personify a particularly sanguine disposition accompanied by a finely honed sense of humor. Lastly, the individual who zeroes in on the tie fearlessly confronts life's hurdles but should remain vigilant and consider the repercussions of their actions.