10 superfoods for brain health and weight loss

American nutritionist Frances Largman-Roth highlights top foods to include in your diet for optimal health | Check out the complete list below.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 15:56

Updated: AUGUST 21, 2023 15:59
Salmon (Illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Salmon (Illustrative).
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Over the years, numerous foods have earned the esteemed title of superfoods. These foods are recognized by health experts for providing substantial health benefits, such as lowering the risk of heart disease and boosting the immune system. What sets superfoods apart is their richness in multiple essential nutrients, such as calcium and vitamin D.

American nutritionist Frances Largman-Roth has meticulously curated a list of 10 remarkable superfoods that fulfill these criteria and are highly recommended for incorporation into your diet:

What are the top 10 best superfoods?

Salmon: Research reveals that consuming fish, especially those rich in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, has a plethora of benefits. Omega-3s support brain function, and studies indicate that fish consumption correlates with a 20% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, including seafood in your diet can reduce the likelihood of developing depression.

Avocado: Abundant in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, avocados also boast 345 milligrams of potassium and a lutein complex that promotes healthy eyesight.

Flax and Chia Seeds: Though small in size, these seeds pack a powerful punch with their alpha-linolenic acid content—an essential omega-3 fatty acid that combats inflammation. Flax seeds provide antioxidant benefits through their hulls, while chia seeds, rich in fiber and protein, are an excellent gluten-free option.

Credit: IngImageCredit: IngImage

Sweet Potatoes: With just 103 calories, a medium sweet potato offers four grams of dietary fiber and four times the recommended daily intake of beta-carotene. Furthermore, it furnishes 35% of the body's vitamin C requirement and vital mineral manganese, which stabilizes blood glucose levels.

Berries: The deep blue hue of certain berries comes from anthocyanins, plant pigments associated with various health advantages, including the postponement of age-related cognitive decline and reduced heart disease risk. Berries are low in calories, high in fiber, and can accelerate metabolism. They also contain vitamins C and K.

Green Tea: Rich in polyphenols and antioxidants, green tea is recognized for its potential to safeguard heart health.

Chickpeas: Nutritionally dense, chickpeas are a top-tier ingredient supplying protein, fiber, potassium, magnesium, and amino acids. A nutritional powerhouse.

Dark Leafy Greens: Varieties like spinach, watercress, and mustard greens are teeming with nutrients like iron, folic acid, and vitamin A, which aid in cancer prevention. Low in calories and high in nutrient density, these greens can expedite metabolism and weight loss. They're also a source of vitamin K, crucial for blood clotting and bone health. However, if you're on blood thinners, consult your doctor before incorporating them into your diet.

Kimchi: A traditional Korean dish comprising cabbage, green onions, and sometimes horseradish, kimchi is rich in gut-enhancing probiotics, brain-strengthening nutrients like choline, and immune system boosters. Garlic, ginger, and chili are key ingredients.

Yogurt: An all-in-one ingredient, yogurt offers essential calcium for bones, vitamin D, muscle-supporting proteins, and potassium.



