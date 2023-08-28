The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Man caught cheating with cousin and mother-in-law on wedding night

A shocking tale unfolds as a man's infidelity emerges.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 07:24

Updated: AUGUST 28, 2023 07:26
Infidelity (illustrative)
Infidelity (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

In a surprising turn of events, a man hailing from the heart of the country finds himself embroiled in a scandalous affair that began on his wedding night. The couple, now in their mid-30s, had exchanged vows a decade ago and had since built a life together, complete with two children and prestigious careers. Their idyllic life included frequent overseas vacations, painting a picture of domestic bliss.



The hard truth

However, the truth behind their seemingly perfect life was far from rosy.

According to the woman's account, shared with attorneys Sharin and Gadli Solan, the fissure in their relationship traces back to their wedding day. An unsettling revelation unfolds: during the festivities, while the bride was accompanied by her cousin, the groom took advantage of a brief moment with his cousin, resulting in an indiscretion that shattered their wedding night's sanctity.

The bride's mother inadvertently discovered their affair, advising them to move past the incident.

Mistakes made

Reflecting on the past, the woman admitted, "My mother's silence that night aimed to shield me, but her decision to withhold the truth was a mistake."

It emerges that suspicions of her husband's infidelity had loomed over their marriage for years. Choosing to overlook the signs, she accepted his often-used excuses, all to maintain a tranquil life for their children and herself.

Recent legal documents unveiled a startling twist when the mother-in-law intervened. Through WhatsApp exchanges, she uncovered several messages between her daughter's husband and herself, in which he persistently pursued meetings.

Sharing her ordeal with attorney Sherin Solan, the mother-in-law disclosed, "I had hoped he would cease his philandering, but his audacious persistence forced my hand. I had no option but to reveal everything, even the past wedding incident."

She added, "I believed he would learn, but there's a limit to pranks."

Fate is sealed

The woman remains unfazed by the revelation of her husband's wedding night betrayal. She recalled, "Just days after our wedding, my cousin vanished from my life, never to cross our threshold again, despite our former close bond." 

After the conversation with her mother, the woman decided to take action, prompting her to initiate proceedings with the rabbinate. However, it appears the couple's fate is already sealed, as the woman is now seeking an immediate divorce, rendering any mediation redundant.



