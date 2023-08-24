World's first spotless brown giraffe cub takes the world by storm

It's hard to picture a giraffe without its well-known spotted pattern that's ingrained in all of our childhood memories. But for the last few days, social media has been flooded with pictures and videos showing one of the most amazing things ever seen in the animal kingdom.

On July 31, a new giraffe was welcomed into the world at a zoo based in Tennessee, US. What sets this giraffe apart from the others, however, was is its complete lack of spots, sporting instead a consistent brown hue across its entire body. This unusual phenomenon has managed to captivate both zoo personnel and the global audience, as it defies the norm for this species.

A zoo in Tennessee says it has welcomed a rare spotless giraffe. Brights Zoo is holding a contest to name the baby pic.twitter.com/1H9LvATHFx — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 21, 2023

The Bright's Zoo authorities have shared that the young giraffe has already reached a height of approximately two meters, and it is being cared for by Emma and the dedicated zoo team.

Traditionally, the giraffe's distinctive spots serve as a camouflage strategy, offering protection against predators. Yet, it appears that the young giraffe's home within the zoo's confines will obviate the need for such camouflage.