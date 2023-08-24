The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
World's first spotless brown giraffe cub takes the world by storm

The Bright's Zoo authorities have shared that the young giraffe has already reached a height of approximately two meters.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 14:44
A rare spotless giraffe born at Bright's Zoo is seen in Johnson City, Tennessee, US. (photo credit: Bright's Zoo/TMX/Handout via REUTERS )
A rare spotless giraffe born at Bright's Zoo is seen in Johnson City, Tennessee, US.
(photo credit: Bright's Zoo/TMX/Handout via REUTERS )

It's hard to picture a giraffe without its well-known spotted pattern that's ingrained in all of our childhood memories. But for the last few days, social media has been flooded with pictures and videos showing one of the most amazing things ever seen in the animal kingdom.

On July 31, a new giraffe was welcomed into the world at a zoo based in Tennessee, US. What sets this giraffe apart from the others, however, was is its complete lack of spots, sporting instead a consistent brown hue across its entire body. This unusual phenomenon has managed to captivate both zoo personnel and the global audience, as it defies the norm for this species.

The Bright's Zoo authorities have shared that the young giraffe has already reached a height of approximately two meters, and it is being cared for by Emma and the dedicated zoo team.

Traditionally, the giraffe's distinctive spots serve as a camouflage strategy, offering protection against predators. Yet, it appears that the young giraffe's home within the zoo's confines will obviate the need for such camouflage.



