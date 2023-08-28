The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
TikTok influencer keeps getting pregnant to avoid a period

A TikTok influencer revealed that she consistently gets pregnant in order to avoid dealing with a monthly menstrual cycle.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 04:07
A pregnant woman touches her belly. (photo credit: RAWPIXEL)
A pregnant woman touches her belly.
(photo credit: RAWPIXEL)

As most women can attest, menstrual cycles come with many difficult symptoms such as fatigue, mood swings, and painful cramps.

One woman has found a unique and controversial method of keeping menstrual symptoms at bay - by constantly getting pregnant to avoid periods altogether.

A Canadian influencer, Chantel Schneider, revealed her and her husband's unconventional decision in a short video that gained 4.5 million views in TikTok.

"When he gets you pregnant every year so you don't have to deal with periods," said content creator Schneider, who has more than 660,900 followers on TikTok and another 150,000 on Instagram.

Schneider has two children and is currently pregnant with a third child. She said she and her husband plan to continue expanding their family until they have ten children.

A woman holds a pregnancy test in her hands. (credit: PEXELS) A woman holds a pregnancy test in her hands. (credit: PEXELS)

Schneider and her husband, Aaron Alexander, post videos under the moniker "The Alexander Family," in order to share both the good and bad experiences of consecutive pregnancies.

According to Schneider, she enjoys being pregnant all the time despite the difficulties because it means she does not have to deal with the unpleasant side effects of a menstrual cycle.

”My pregnancies are completely miserable but somehow I still prefer being pregnant to having my period,” she wrote in response to criticism of her video.

@thealexanderfamilyy THANK YOU! #momsoftiktok #husbandandwife #pregnant #pregnancy #alexanderfamily ♬ and my man thank you to my man latto casa di remix - CasaDi

Mixed responses to the method

Schneider's unorthodox method drew mixed reviews. One commenter claimed she was smart and another said her husband must be Superman.

"Wow, I love the idea," wrote one of the viewers and another added,” I’m with you. I've also been pregnant since 2020."

Others were less supportive. "Even if it's a joke, it's really not funny," wrote one. "Sorry, but it's not cute,” said another critical comment.



