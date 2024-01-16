Here's an easy way to get the pit out of an avocado with no effort

Anyone who has eaten avocado is familiar with this: Cutting the avocado in half and cautiously stabbing the pit at the center with a sharp knife, praying not to cut our fingers, in order to scoop the seed out. However, it turns out there’s an even easier way, no knife necessary.

TikTok content creator Your Bae recently shared this incredible tip in a short video. She started by showing the traditional method we all know, carefully piercing the pit with a knife. “So my whole life, I’ve been doing this, hoping not to cut myself,” she said.

Then comes the big moment.

Your Bae attempts the new method: Slicing the avocado in half, flipping the half with the pit downwards, and gently applying pressure from the backside. Voila! The seed effortlessly pops out.

“So you’re telling me that I just have to flip it over?” she said in shock.

The video has garnered over 10 million views, 375,000 likes, and enthusiastic comments from astonished followers. Viewers were shocked that seemingly I can't believe no one thought of this before, with several noting how this would prevent any risk of accidentally cutting one's fingers.

How do you get the avocado pit out with no effort?

Simply cut the avocado in half, turn the half with the pit downwards, and gently apply pressure from the side with the peel. The pit should effortlessly pop out, eliminating the need for sharp knives or risky acrobatics. This new method not only prevents injuries but also saves preparation time, allowing you to make perfect pit-free guacamole in just a few minutes.