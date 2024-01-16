Did a parrot expose a man's affair to his girlfriend?

A 25-year-old woman’s Reddit post reveals a bizarre situation where a parrot repeatedly called her “Jess,” causing tension with her boyfriend.

The woman recounted: “Throughout the night, Percy kept shrieking about loving another woman named Jess and that's NOT my name. I asked my boyfriend what the bird was talking about and he just laughed it off calling it a crazy and funny bird.

However, as the night went on, I noticed my boyfriend nervously checking his phone and always leaving it faced down (which he never does. In fact, he used to let me use it occasionally but now).”

Confronting her partner: Who's Jess?

Feeling increasingly uneasy, the woman reached her breaking point and confronted her boyfriend, asking straight out, “Who's Jess?”

In response, he grew defensive and accused her of letting the bird’s behavior make her feel insecure. Recounting the events of that night only seemed to infuriate him further.

The woman shared, “His parents tried to intervene and calm us both down, but he got angry with them too! I left alone and went home without him and haven't spoken to him since last night.” Advertisement

The parrot, Percy, could not be reached for comment at this time.