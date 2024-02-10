World’s largest ‘monster’ goldfish found in Australian lake

A scientist discovered the world’s largest goldfish, dubbed a ‘monster,’ while fishing in Australia, according to a press release by Pases Aqua.

The 32-inch goldfish, which was assumed to have been dumped as a pet dumped in the lake, grew to match its new habitat, Dr. Dulana Hearth told Australia’s Channel 7 news. The species is now invasive, posing a risk to native wildlife and plants.

Channel 7 reported that the previous year saw 350 kg of feral fish removed from the lake.

In a statement, Pases Aqua called Herath's discovery "surprising" and "remarkable," saying it was an example of "diverse aquatic life in unexpected locations."

"The record-breaking goldfish has captured the attention of both the scientific community and local residents alike," the company said. "this extraordinary story sheds light on the hidden wonders within our own backyard."

Why was this fish a ‘monster’?

Herath told Australia’s Nine News that the fish was a “monster” because of the plentiful food and resources found in Blue Lake Park, where the fish had been caught. "There's a lot of food resources here, so you've got tadpoles, you've got plants, soft-body plants which they'll feed on, you've got ample amount of space."

While this goldfish measured a whopping 32 inches, the average goldfish will not surpass 8 inches, CBS News reported.

While Herath’s monster fish measured 5 centimeters bigger than the current world’s largest goldfish, the fish was not registered in time to be recognized. The fish has also now been euthanized.