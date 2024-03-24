Israel Police catch Ramle man with Purim baskets filled with weed

Israel Police detectives arrested a resident of Ramle who was suspected of using a mishlohei manot to transport marijuana.

A mishloah manot (mishlohei manot in plural), otherwise known as a Purim basket, is a package of food or drink given to family and friends on Purim. It is considered a mitzvah to deliver such goods, but drugs are not typically part of the collection of gifts in the basket.

The Central District detectives, based in the Lod Police Station, arrested the man in a premeditated operation and confiscated the mishlohei manot from his vehicle.

A special Purim basket

The packages were suspected of containing dozens of baggies of marijuana at an overall weight of over half a kilogram (over 1.1 pounds).

The suspect was transferred to the police station for questioning. The suspected goodie bags of drugs will be transferred to a lab for testing. Israeli uses Purim basket (mishloah manot) to delivery baskets of marijuana (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel Police have seen a fair share of creative drug smuggling in the past, including several instances in which drugs were transferred inside the popular chocolate Kinder Surprise Eggs.

Others still brought male sex drugs last year into the country in barrels of pickels.