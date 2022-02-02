The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Democratic election in Gaza that no one noticed - opinion

Full, free democratic elections are not possible in the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip, but an election carried out among the 100,000 Democratic Reform Bloc members is possible.

By GERSHON BASKIN
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 20:57
MOHAMMED DAHLAN speaks in his office in Abu Dhabi. (photo credit: REUTERS)
MOHAMMED DAHLAN speaks in his office in Abu Dhabi.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

An interesting development occurred recently in Gaza that was not reported in the Israeli or Western media at all. Indeed, these developments went almost unnoticed in official Palestinian media as well.

For the first time in decades, a true representative democratic election was held within a Palestinian political party. The outcome of the election was a great surprise to almost everyone, especially to those who are completely out of touch with the Palestinian public.

The Democratic Reform Bloc, a faction within the Fatah movement headed by ousted Palestinian political leader Mohammed Dahlan – who resides in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – elected representatives of its 100,000 paid and registered members in Gaza. One thousand people were elected to represent the full membership in the election for the leadership council of the movement. In mid-December, a council of 65 people was elected to lead the faction, in an effort to reshape Palestinian politics and to lead the Palestinian people in Gaza, and eventually in the West Bank, to a new future.

In August, Dahlan convened in Abu Dhabi members of the leadership of Fatah in Gaza who support him and who are in opposition to the Palestinian leadership of Mahmoud Abbas. He told these leaders that, after Abbas canceled the legislative election that was supposed to take place in May, the time had come for the Democratic Reform Bloc to take leadership positions.

Dahlan insisted that a democratic election take place, and he insisted that the members of the old guard – former officers from the Gaza Preventive Security force who were loyal to him – would not participate. Dahlan said that it was time to allow the new generation of young leaders in Gaza to stand up and face the public in elections. Full, free democratic elections are not possible in the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip, but an election carried out among the 100,000 Democratic Reform Bloc members is possible.

A rally takes place in the Gaza Strip last month marking the 34th anniversary of the founding of Hamas. Israel is likely to wage a multifaceted war against Iran’s terrorist proxies this year. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)A rally takes place in the Gaza Strip last month marking the 34th anniversary of the founding of Hamas. Israel is likely to wage a multifaceted war against Iran’s terrorist proxies this year. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

The 1,000 representatives voted for candidates to represent all of Gaza. The election was not by district but for the entire Gaza Strip. Of the 65 people elected, 30% were women. There was no set quota for women, it was the natural outcome of the election. This is really phenomenal, considering the conservative and patriarchal society of Gaza, which has been distanced from the world for more than 20 years. Forty percent of those elected are under 45 years old, and there were no winners above age 65. The two highest number of votes were received by two young women.

The highest vote-getter, receiving 505 votes, was Ataf Hamran, a young activist from Rafah who is a well-known open critic of Hamas. Hamas arrested her in 2018 for her harsh criticism. Hamran attacked Hamas on social media stating that Hamas’s rockets have brought no benefit to Palestine, only harm to all the people in Gaza. It is very unusual to arrest a woman for political activity in Gaza. Hamran was eventually released from Hamas’s prison, only after going on a hunger strike.

This kind of opposition to Hamas gains trust among young voters in Gaza. Fifty-one of the 65 people elected have university degrees, and 11 hold PhDs. The voters of Gaza from the Democratic Reform Bloc elected intelligent educated young people.

“This council has the spirit of Palestine, the real spirit, reflecting the street, not the Palestinian Authority or the Palestinian security forces,” said one of the people connected with the Democratic Reform Bloc.

Another member in Gaza noted that “Hamas has an internal election for their leadership, but democracy for them stops there. They don’t want to spread democracy. They have made no moves to crystallize democratic values, not Hamas and not the Palestinian Authority, which only cancels elections. This is the only grassroots, democratic political movement in Palestine today, and it is a sign of the change that must happen.”

On December 18, Dahlan congratulated the representatives of the movement in Gaza: “You have proven, through your participation in this democratic experience, the extent of your possession of democratic and political awareness, and civilized behavior, and your superior ability to manage and organize matters. And you have effectively contributed to the political and democratic process to build the movement, to be a role model.

“Congratulations to you for your success and the great positive transformation, which inaugurated the beginning of a new and important phase for the future of the national and democratic movement. We hope that this experience will contribute to creating a dynamic political movement within Palestinian society, to build all its institutions on democratic foundations.”

The writer is a political and social entrepreneur who has dedicated his life to Israel, and to peace between Israel and her neighbors. He is now directing The Holy Land Bond.



Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinians democracy Mohammed Dahlan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by