The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

JPost poll wake-up call for Israeli coexistence efforts - editorial

The vision of an integrated Jewish-Arab country does not need to die with this government.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: MAY 29, 2022 01:07
Naftali Bennett and Mansour Abbas in the Knesset. (photo credit: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)
Naftali Bennett and Mansour Abbas in the Knesset.
(photo credit: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)

The Jerusalem Post poll published on Friday had three significant takeaways.

The first and saddest was that nearly 70% of the country does not want an Arab party to be part of a governing coalition in the future.

This number does not just include Jewish Israelis but also Israeli Arabs. According to the poll, about 40% of Israel’s two million Arabs think the experiment that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas tried has failed and should not be repeated.

Despite what they’ve seen over the last year and probably because of it, most Israelis don’t want Arabs and Jews in government together. 

The second takeaway is that Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit faction in the Religious Zionist Party, would get about six seats if he ran on his own in a future election.

Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir clashing with Ra'am head Mansour Abbas as Abbas announced he won't be voting for the dissolution of the Knesset, May 11, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir clashing with Ra'am head Mansour Abbas as Abbas announced he won't be voting for the dissolution of the Knesset, May 11, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Let’s remember who Ben-Gvir is. He is a follower of Kach founder Meir Kahane, a past leader of the militant group, who hung a picture of terrorist Baruch Goldstein in his Hebron home until recently. Goldstein was the American-born Israeli doctor who slaughtered 29 Muslim worshipers in 1994 in the Machpela Cave in Hebron.

The third takeaway was that no matter the scenario – three were presented in the poll - opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu cannot form a coalition and keeps falling short of the 61 seats needed to establish a government in Israel. 

When it comes to the first two takeaways, they are understandable but unfortunate. It might be true that the Bennett partnership with Ra’am did not work – possibly because it was premature and Israel wasn’t ready for such a government – but the dissolution should be a warning sign for us all. 

Israel is a country with nine million people. Seven million are Jews and two million are Arabs – Muslim and Christian. They do not live in a different state; they live in cities together with Jews – places like Jerusalem, Jaffa, Lod, Acre and others. Jews and Arabs work together, shop together and live together.

Being in the same government is a direct extension of this reality. It is hard, complicated and even infuriating at times. But, it’s the right thing for all of Israel – both its Jewish and Arab citizens.

Ben-Gvir is the exact opposite of coexistence. He does not want to get along with the Arabs who live in this country. He is an Israeli version of what white supremacy is in the United States.

His rise in popularity comes from his successful ability to tap into a sentiment in Israel that the government is weak, does not do enough to fight terrorism and capitulates too often to Western powers like the US. That is an easy idea to push and believe when you are a politician who has zero responsibility and has never been required to make decisions that impact the trajectory of a state.

And while the results of the poll are democratic, they should raise concern for people who want to live in a country that promotes values of equality, freedom and civil liberties. Ben-Gvir’s rise in popularity is legal and he has done an incredible job politically. But, combined with the turn against Jewish-Arab partnerships – as illustrated in the poll – his rise shows an Israel that is one not imagined by the people who founded this state and fought for its existence.

It shows that Israel – even after 74 years – still has to decide where it wants to go. Does it want to work toward greater separation between its Jewish and Arab citizens or does it want to work toward greater integration? That is something the Bennett government tried to answer by showing what a partnership can look like – and that is what Ben-Gvir is trying to answer by standing for a different message: one of Jewish power that dominates the Arabs in this land.

The poll published Friday should be a wake-up call for Israel. While this government might collapse in the coming weeks, it does not mean that the vision of an integrated Jewish-Arab country needs to die with it. That is still something all people in this country should work toward. And it is really the only way to preserve Israel’s Jewish and democratic character.



Tags Israeli Arabs Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid coalition itamar ben-gvir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by