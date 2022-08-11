The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Likud voices need to change while still being stuck in the past - comment

Of the Likud's top 20, three are women. And of the top 10, only one is a woman. At face value alone, this does not represent the Israeli public.

By TAMAR URIEL-BEERI
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 17:44

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 17:52
Likud party member Miri Regev arrives to cast her vote in the Likud primaries at a polling station in Tel Aviv on August 10, 2022 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Likud party member Miri Regev arrives to cast her vote in the Likud primaries at a polling station in Tel Aviv on August 10, 2022
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The Likud Party primaries were announced on Thursday afternoon. Of the top 40 names on the list, eight are women. Of the top 20, three are women. And of the top 10, only one is a woman.

In 2022, a party that is claiming to be promoting change, growth and evolving with the world sure is stuck in the past.

According to the World Bank, as of 2021, 50.2% of Israel's population is made up of women. We're in 2022, so women should supposedly have the same rights as men, right? Equality for all?

Yet the representation of women in one of the most major parties, which led this country for years and years and is running in the coming elections to lead the government's coalition once more, is seriously lacking. At face value alone, this does not represent the Israeli public.

Yet this is who the public voted for, as this is based on the primaries that took place throughout Wednesday.

Likud party head Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to cast his vote in the Likud primaries, at a polling station in Tel Aviv on August 10, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Likud party head Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to cast his vote in the Likud primaries, at a polling station in Tel Aviv on August 10, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

In contrast, the Labor Party primaries ended one day prior, yet they procured different results entirely. The party functions by the zipper system: a type of gender quota for political party lists which requires that the lists alternate between women and men so that they are 50-50 throughout.

So while Miri Regev is standing alone in the top 10 of the Likud list, Labor head Merav Michaeli is not left without company as she and five additional colleagues make up half of the top 10 candidates in the party's list.

Likud must get with the times

That is not to say anything about either party's politics; and, indeed, it is undeniable that there is a major gap in their levels of popularity. That being said, the Likud needs to get with the times.

Likud, how can you claim to represent the majority of the public - to be the party of all of Israel - when approximately 1/7 of your party represents 50% of the public?

Times are a-changing, and if Israel doesn't catch up quick, we're going to be left in the dust.



