The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Civilian casualties: The real cost of Operation Breaking Dawn - opinion

Us vs them: While the statement is technically framed as conditional, the speaker assumes that the choice is inevitable: Our children or theirs.

By TEHILA WENGER
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 21:22
PALESTINIAN CHILDREN walk through the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City, following Operation Breaking Dawn (photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)
PALESTINIAN CHILDREN walk through the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City, following Operation Breaking Dawn
(photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

During Operation Breaking Dawn, many Israelis naturally lined up under their national banner. Escalation of violence always results in polarization, a decrease in our ability to empathize with the enemy and a spike in our identification with our own people. Everything is framed in the basic terms of us versus them.

The rightward swing of Israeli society’s rhetoric and policy priorities in times of increased violence is also natural. The moral standard on the Israeli Right places a premium on values of loyalty: to a specific leader, political movement and nation. This loyalty provides an ethical defense mechanism that kicked into play as soon as the IDF announced that almost a third of the Gazans killed in the last operation were innocent civilians. It is generally expressed in the following manner: “If I have to choose between my family and theirs, I choose mine.”

While the statement is technically framed as conditional, the speaker assumes that the choice is inevitable: Our children or theirs. The deaths of 11 innocent Palestinians are worth the future theoretical deaths of any number of Israelis. These casualties are unfortunate and we are ready to pay limited lip service to the tragedy but we rarely question the necessity.

This prioritization of loyalty also allows us to turn a blind eye to the continued repression of Palestinian nationalist aspirations. In a recent The Home panel debate about the two-state solution, Jewish-Israeli rights activist and social media influencer Adiel Cohen framed the relegation of democratic values to a second-tier status bluntly: “I do not sanctify democracy. If a democratic value comes at the expense of human life, I choose human life.”

Palestinian Authority and Israeli flags (illustrative) (credit: Provided by the Lausanne Movement) Palestinian Authority and Israeli flags (illustrative) (credit: Provided by the Lausanne Movement)

On this basis, as long as there is any threat to Israeli security represented by Palestinian self-determination movements, one can justify the suppression of these movements. Of course, as long as Palestinians are denied self-determination, resistance and threats to Israeli lives will continue. It is a neat formula for perpetuating the status quo ad infinitum, or for imposing undemocratic Jewish rule over greater Israel through de jure annexation.

It is worth revisiting the assumptions in the “my family before yours” loyalty calculus. What if the vast majority of Gazans were supportive of a long-term ceasefire that would ensure the security of families on both sides of the border? What if the PLO and Hamas were willing to accept 1967 borders with land swaps in exchange for peace?

What if a mere interim peace agreement signed in Norway, whatever its aftermath and consequences, was met by wild popular rejoicing on the streets of Gaza, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem? What if the majority of Israelis and Palestinians were willing to live side by side, in two sovereign states, with full diplomatic ties, and all the economic and security stability this entails?

These far-fetched theorizations are actually demonstrable facts and form the basis of a historic and ongoing reality that is continuously buried under massive amounts of misinformation and fear perpetuated by leaders on both sides of the conflict.

A threat to the Jewish state

The repression of Palestinian nationalism is not a noble goal. It is a direct and imminent threat to the existence of a Jewish and democratic state. The growing popularity of Israeli political movements promoting annexation of the West Bank without granting civil rights to Palestinian residents should give all moderates serious pause. In the short term, the status quo is politically attractive; in the long-term, its price tag is Israel’s democratic nature.

Five-year-old Alaa Qadoum was killed because Israeli and Palestinian leaders lack the courage to pursue peace. The casualties of Operation Breaking Dawn are human, political and moral. They entail increased acceptance of a status quo that continuously erodes the value we place on democratic representation and blunts our ability to perceive the other side as human. Real loyalty to Israel and to the next generation in this country means supporting a good-faith peace process with the Palestinian leadership.

The most that the operation in Gaza has achieved is a short-term military edge. There is not a single Israeli or Palestinian between the river and the sea who believes that it has brought us closer to lasting security or peace.

The writer is the deputy director of the Geneva Initiative.



Tags Israel Gaza Palestinians Middle East Israeli–Palestinian conflict Operation Breaking Dawn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by