The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Palestinian response to terror on Israelis shows why peace is impossible - editorial

Unfortunately, there have been cases of Jewish terrorism. But to compare the numbers to Palestinian terrorists is as outlandish as it is ludicrous.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 20:23
Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A nation, said John F. Kennedy in October 1963, just a month before he was assassinated, “reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.”

How true, not only of nations, but also different societies, and segments within those societies. Whom do they honor? Whom do they lionize? So much can be learned about people by understanding who their heroes are. Are their heroes celebrities or scientists? Athletes or teachers? Multibillionaires or social workers?

It is in this vein that The Jerusalem Post’s lead headline on Monday was so terribly troubling and so dismally depressing: “Palestinian terror groups applaud Jerusalem attack, call for more ‘heroic operations.’”

A Palestinian terrorist goes on a shooting spree in the middle of the night in Jerusalem, wounding eight innocent people – including critically wounding an American Jewish woman in her 26th week of pregnancy who is shot in the stomach – and the reaction of a segment of Palestinian society is to term the operation “heroic,” thereby coronating its perpetrator a hero.

Why can't the conflict be solved? 

Islamic Jihad militants attend the funeral of Palestinian militant Amjad Al Fayedin, who was killed in clashes during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)Islamic Jihad militants attend the funeral of Palestinian militant Amjad Al Fayedin, who was killed in clashes during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Those well-meaning people around the world who can’t understand why the Israelis and Palestinians can’t just find a way to solve their problems and move on already, need to look no further than that headline to understand.

How is peace possible with those who view as heroic the shooting in the stomach of a woman in her 26th week of pregnancy? How is peace possible with people who put in their pantheon of heroes the person who carried out such an attack? What kind of accommodation can possibly be made with those who view an act so despicable as one that is heroic?

Ah, will come the predictable counterargument, Israelis also kill Palestinians, just look at how many Palestinians have been killed this year by the IDF.

Yes, unfortunately, the IDF also kills Palestinians. Some Palestinian civilians were killed last week by the IDF in Operation Breaking Dawn. But those deaths – deeply regrettable – were the unintentional results of legitimate actions of self-defense. And when they are not – as was Elor Azaria’s killing of a neutralized terrorist in Hebron in 2016 – there is a societal outcry.

Another predictable counterargument is that there are also Jewish terrorists – Baruch Goldstein, as an example, and the killer of three members of the Dawabsheh family in Duma in 2015. People are point to the violence carried out by fringes among the settlement youth.

Yes, unfortunately, there have been cases of Jewish terrorism. But to compare the numbers is as outlandish as it is ludicrous. And when there are those few instances of Jewish terror, they are unequivocally and forcefully condemned by the officials and instruments of the state, as well as by the vast majority of the country repulsed by such action. Both then-president Reuven Rivlin and then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited a surviving member of the Dawabsheh family in the hospital shortly after the Duma attack.

Contrast that with this well-worn paragraph that appeared in the Post’s story about Sunday morning’s Jerusalem atrocity: “The Palestinian Authority did not immediately comment on the attack.”

What do Palestinians actually think? 

Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s applause for the attack does not represent all Palestinian opinion on the matter, nor even does the PA’s silence.

Undoubtedly decent people in the West Bank are sickened by the attack. Sadly, however, their voices are not raised, and if they are raised, they are not heard by the Israeli public.

Where are the social media posts in Arabic from the West Bank saying, “not in our name?” Where are the east Jerusalem Arabs marching down Salah a-Din Street, carrying signs expressing sympathy for the Jewish victims of this attack that took place on their doorstep, by one of their sons?

When those voices are heard, a glimmer of hope will emerge. But until that happens, and when the only voices Israelis hear after Palestinian attacks are those of men distributing celebratory sweets, or praising the actions as heroic and calling for more and more and more, then any talk of accommodation seems discouragingly remote and hollow.

Actions leave an impact, as do how societies react to those actions, and whom they admire and call their heroes.



Tags Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad Palestinian Authority Terrorism West Bank terrorist attacks on israel Terror Attack jewish terror Elor Azaria right wing Dawabshe Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
2

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
3

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
4

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
5

Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little child star unrecognizable as MMA fighter

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki attends The Creative Coalition's First Party in Washington, DC, January 20, 2001.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by