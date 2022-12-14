The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Hanukkah: Finding hope to resist antisemitism - opinion

This Hanukkah, like the Maccabees, I hope we can find strength in numbers and resist antisemitism in all its forms.

By LARA BOYLE
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 04:33
HANUKKAH AND the US Jewish community: An artist creates a mural to honor late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the famous dissent collar she wore. The hamsa is for added protection. (photo credit: Mike Wirth)
HANUKKAH AND the US Jewish community: An artist creates a mural to honor late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the famous dissent collar she wore. The hamsa is for added protection.
(photo credit: Mike Wirth)

There has been a lot of talk about antisemitism recently. Some people are surprised to discover antisemitism still exists in the 21st century after Kanye West made his views public on Twitter, followed by echoes of support. But as a Jewish college student in the Bible Belt, I’m just surprised to see it in the news.  

In high school, I took a “Remember the Holocaust” course. On the first day, my teacher asked if anyone had ever experienced antisemitism. When no one raised their hands, I felt compelled to answer. I didn’t realize how lucky I had been to struggle to produce a humorous one – “My childhood best friend’s mom never let us hang out during the holidays because she was afraid I’d tell her about Santa Claus,” I said.

“My childhood best friend’s mom never let us hang out during the holidays because she was afraid I’d tell her about Santa Claus.”

Lara Boyle

This earned some light-hearted chuckles. The next class, I found a swastika drawn on the corner of my desk. I’d have to get used to being the only Jew in the room, which I didn’t find funny anymore.

I became the punchline of Holocaust jokes about gas chambers and ovens. A boy I was friends with routinely did the Hitler salute at me as an act of what he called “dark humor.” Once, at his party, he asked if anyone had taken my clothes. I asked if he said coat, even though it was nearly 90 degrees outside. “No,” he smirked. “You know, like how the Nazis took the Jews’ clothes before they went to Auschwitz.”

Dave Chappelle introduces Jay-Z during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, US October 30, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/Gaelen Morse) Dave Chappelle introduces Jay-Z during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, US October 30, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/Gaelen Morse)

I don’t know what was worse – the fact that he said it, or that all of my friends heard his words and laughed. His actions came to mind when Dave Chappelle echoed West in his Saturday Night Live monologue. Humor can be harmful when it subjects others to hate to elicit laughs from a large audience. 

THE MORE celebrities are openly antisemitic, the more antisemitism increases online. Fans of these pop-culture icons view their actions as permission to copy the same behavior. Before his account was suspended by Elon Musk over an image of a swastika merged with a Star of David, West had over 30 million followers on Twitter. There are only 14.8 million Jewish people in the world. Unless these despicable acts are followed by accountability, the snowball effect of antisemitism will continue at a rapid pace.  

As an Israeli-American (born in the US with dual citizenship), I have been called a “Zionist” as if it is a dirty word, and seen my peers post anti-Israel content online, including one girl who compared Israelis to Nazis. 

At my university last spring, a swastika was found on the doors of Jewish students with the words “Die Jews” underneath. The perpetrator got away. Despite the blatant mezuzah on my door, I was safe. But as the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor, I can never forget the sense of danger I felt wearing my Star of David necklace on campus afterward. There is not much difference between publicly saying you’re going to go “death-con 3” on Jewish people and writing “Die Jews” beneath a swastika.  

Standing strong together against antisemitism

Afterward, students and faculty held a vigil to denounce antisemitism across campus. Seeing my peers and professors stand in solidarity with us, I saw that we were stronger together than whoever committed the crime was individually. Rather than divide us, it brought us closer as a community. The perpetrator tried to shame us, and instead we, alongside the university community supporting us, found pride in our Jewish identities.

We spoke up because, as Elie Wiesel once said, “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere.” 

“We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere.”

Elie Wiesel

Hanukkah is a story about hope. Even though the Maccabees were outnumbered by the Greeks, whose far larger army stole their temple and killed anyone unwilling to convert to paganism, they fought back against their oppressors and won. To honor the victory, the warriors decided to light the menorah, but all they had left was a tiny jar of oil that could not last more than 24 hours. Or so they thought. Beating the odds stacked against them, the Jews witnessed another miracle – the candles burned bright for eight days.

This Hanukkah, like the Maccabees, I hope we can find strength in numbers and resist antisemitism in all its forms. Our voices may seem as small as the little jar of oil, but I believe that, if we all come together, our light will overcome the darkness.

The writer is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her work has been published in Newsweek and The Huffington Post. She writes about issues related to diversity, equity, inclusion and Jewish life.



Tags Hanukkah jewish swastika kanye west kanye west and jews jews antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
5

Qatar World Cup: Why do soccer players have holes in their socks?

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 General view of England's Bukayo Saka socks.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by