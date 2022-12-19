The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Freedom of religion defeating tyranny - Hanukkah and the World Cup

Jewish visitors received a warm welcome in Qatar - we should be thankful for the beautiful display of freedom of religion during the World Cup.

By MENDY CHITRIK
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 01:12
ABBI ELI CHITRIK watches a World Cup match, wearing a traditional Orthodox Jewish hat, even as a Muslim wearing a keffiyeh is among the other fans sitting nearby. (photo credit: Rabbi Mendy Chitrik)
ABBI ELI CHITRIK watches a World Cup match, wearing a traditional Orthodox Jewish hat, even as a Muslim wearing a keffiyeh is among the other fans sitting nearby.
(photo credit: Rabbi Mendy Chitrik)

The world watched as a small nation won one unlikely victory after another. They accomplished what no one thought was possible and they did it while proudly expressing their faith on the field.

Of course, I’m talking about Morocco’s football team but I could just as well be talking about the Maccabees, in ancient Judea, whose victory over the powerful Syrian-Greek army we will celebrate on Hanukkah, which began last night, as the World Cup Final was being played in Qatar.

Underdogs inspire us all

There’s something about an underdog that excites us; inspires us. And when Morocco, with very few star players, defeated Portugal to advance to the semifinals, they were the team with the longest odds in 40 years to do so.

So, of course, the world watched. And the world was inspired as – after their heartbreaking defeat to reigning champions France – they prayed on the field, expressing the same faith in God after their loss as they had expressed after each of their improbable victories.

As the chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States (ARIS), this public expression of faith by our neighbors is heartening in and of itself. But that wasn’t all that took place in Qatar.

Searching for kosher food ahead of the Qatar FIFA World Cup. (credit: Rabbi Mendy Chitrik) Searching for kosher food ahead of the Qatar FIFA World Cup. (credit: Rabbi Mendy Chitrik)

10,000 Jewish fans in Qatar

As a million football fans planned to travel to Qatar, including some 10,000 Jewish fans, we prepared to welcome them. Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Foundation For Ethnic Understanding in New York initiated what would become a comprehensive project to provide Jewish fans with what they’d need while in the Middle East – just as the rabbis of ARIS do each day for our communities throughout the region, across the Middle East, the Arabian Gulf, Africa, and beyond; from Turkey to Tunisia, from the UAE to Azerbaijan, and yes, Morocco, as well.

The 2022 World Cup saw the establishment of the first kosher kitchen in Qatar, from which we served kosher sandwiches and challah for Shabbat, prepared under the supervision of my son, Rabbi Eli Chitrik. We also provided other Jewish resources for travelers, putting up mezuzot, pointing tourists to where packaged kosher items could be found in local supermarkets and assisting with many other logistical needs for Jewish football fans.

Many in the media have attempted to sensationalize the World Cup in Qatar, painting a picture of a place where Jews did not feel welcome. My son Eli, who – dressed in his traditional black fedora and with his tzitzit proudly visible – attended several matches in stadiums with tens of thousands of people, alongside Qataris in thobe and ghutra, would disagree with that assertion.

Yes, there have been instances of intolerance, as is sadly the case throughout the world. But these are vastly outweighed by the warm welcome Jewish fans and the rabbis who are in Qatar serving them have experienced.

As we begin the holiday of Hanukkah, which celebrates the victory of freedom of religion over tyranny, and as we celebrate the beautiful display of freedom of religion during the World Cup, we have much to be thankful for, as public expressions of faith and religious practice are more and more not only tolerated but welcomed and celebrated throughout the world.

The writer serves as the Ashkenazi rabbi of Turkiye and chair of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States. Follow him on Twitter @mchitrik.



Tags Turkey Hanukkah kosher food qatar morocco qatar israel world cup soccer
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
3

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
4

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by