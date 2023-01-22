The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Jerusalem's Jewish majority has been restored after 100 years - opinion

Jerusalem has been the center of Jewish national and spiritual existence since time immemorial.

By STEPHEN M. FLATOW
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 01:55
MUSLIM ARMIES conquered Jerusalem in 638 CE. The occupying forces built al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock shrine atop the ruins of the Jewish Temples. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
MUSLIM ARMIES conquered Jerusalem in 638 CE. The occupying forces built al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock shrine atop the ruins of the Jewish Temples.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

One hundred years ago this past week, British census takers announced remarkable news: Jerusalem’s Jewish majority had been restored, despite long centuries of anti-Jewish persecution by the city’s foreign occupiers and in defiance of conventional wisdom about the future of Jews in Israel.

How fitting that the centennial of that revolutionary event in the history of Jerusalem coincided with the latest call by a Palestinian Arab advocate, in the pages of the New York Times, to tear Jerusalem away from the Jewish people.

The Times op-ed, which was published on January 17, was authored by Rashid Khalidi, a Columbia University professor and strident opponent of Israel. Khalidi began the article by expressing his objections to the planned construction of a United States embassy in western Jerusalem, claiming that his family owns a piece of the land in question.

But later in his essay, Khalidi made it clear that his rejectionism is not confined to that particular tract of land, he opposes building a US embassy in Jerusalem on this site or any other.

In other words, the question of whether he really owns any of that land is actually irrelevant to Khalidi’s agenda. He is saying that the Jewish people have no right to any part of Jerusalem and that neither the US nor anybody else should recognize such a Jewish right. The embassy construction issue is just a pretext for Khalidi and his camp to carry on their war to take Jerusalem – all of Jerusalem – away from the Jews.

Shacharit prayer at the Western Wall (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)Shacharit prayer at the Western Wall (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Jerusalem has been the center of Jewish national and spiritual existence since time immemorial. It was the capital of sovereign Jewish kingdoms for many centuries in biblical times and the site of the holiest place in Judaism, the Temple Mount, where the First Temple and Second Temple stood.

The Jewish people find their way back to Jerusalem

WHEN INVADERS tried to drive the Jews out of Jerusalem, the Jews strove to return. When enemies tried to sever the Jews’ connection to their capital – the Romans even tried to change its name – it was to no avail. Jerusalem remained the centerpiece of Jewish longing, Jewish prayers and Jewish resettlement.

Six centuries after the Romans destroyed the Jews’ Second Temple, Muslim armies conquered Jerusalem, in 638 CE. The occupying forces built al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock shrine atop the ruins of the Jewish Temples.

Under the heel of successive occupiers, Jews became a minority in their own capital. Yet despite the oppressive policies of Jerusalem’s foreign rulers, the Jewish population of the city gradually grew. By the mid-1800s, Jews constituted a plurality in Jerusalem, according to calculations by visitors. Some sources estimated that the Jews became a majority in Jerusalem as early as 1896, but that calculation was not based on a systematic census.

One hundred years ago this past week, in January 1923, the British ruling authorities announced the results of the first official census of the region in modern times. It found that the Jews numbered 34,000 of Jerusalem’s total population of 62,000, a clear majority that was never again to be relinquished.

Considering the hardships Jews had to endure in order to relocate to Turkish-occupied Jerusalem in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the restoration of the city’s Jewish majority was almost miraculous. It was vivid testimony to the strength of the bond between Jews and the holy city of Jerusalem.

Jerusalem’s demographic revolution is also a reminder of the contrast between expressions of Jewish and Muslim interests in the city over the centuries. Jerusalem is mentioned more than 600 times in the Torah but not once in the Koran.

Jerusalem was the capital during the centuries of Jewish rule but it was never made the capital during its years of Muslim rule, including during the Jordanian occupation of 1948-1967. Jews around the world face Jerusalem when they pray, while Muslims face Mecca. Rashid Khalidi’s denial of the Jewish connection to Jerusalem disregards these incontrovertible historical facts, as we are reminded by this week’s 100th anniversary of the amazing restoration of the city’s historic Jewish majority.

The writer is the incoming president of the Religious Zionists of America. He is an attorney and the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995. He is the author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror.



Tags Jerusalem Temple Mount british mandate jews romans
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
5

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by