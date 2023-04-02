National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir met on Wednesday with the families of three Jewish far-right activists who were placed earlier in the week under administrative detention.

The three – a minor and two right-wing activists and residents of the West Bank – were ordered held by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant based on the recommendation of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). One of the suspects was supposed to be released after four months and had his term extended by an additional three months.

Administrative detention is an aggressive tool that the country uses against terror suspects against whom it has concrete intelligence but which cannot be used in court. While holding suspects without trial seems fundamentally undemocratic, it has been an important legal tool in Israel’s battle against terrorism – mostly Palestinian – for the last 25 years.

The latest three were held following information received that they were allegedly involved in the violence against Palestinians in the village of Huwara last month. At the time, dozens of Israelis rampaged through Huwara, beating people and setting cars and homes on fire.

The rampage came in response to the murder earlier that day of the Yaniv brothers, who were gunned down while driving through the village.

NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir addresses the Knesset plenum last week. The minister is obligated to act to promote the best interests of the public, with no bias, say the writers. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir reportedly told the parents of the detainees that while he does not have authority over administrative detentions, he was in touch with the relevant authorities and was doing all he could to try and secure their release.

What is Ben-Gvir doing? On the one hand, he is a member of the coalition and the security cabinet and could most likely be given access to some of the intelligence that led Gallant to make his decision, if he really wanted it. He could learn about the issue, study it and understand that there was a legal and intelligence process that took place that led to the three being held.

Undermining the government

Instead, Ben-Gvir took the opposite approach. He decided to undermine the government from within, something he has done in the past. It is almost as if Ben-Gvir has not realized that he is a senior minister and instead thinks that he is still a private defense lawyer who represents suspected Jewish terrorists.

It was a stark contrast to the way two Israelis who live in Samaria were charged last week for attacking Palestinians with an ax and stones in Huwara on Purim.

An indictment was filed against the two on Thursday, charging them with crimes of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, of aggravated damage, and willful damage to a vehicle for racist reasons. They belong to a group that works to cause harm to Palestinians and disrupt the work of Israel’s security forces, the police and Shin Bet said.

During the riots on Purim, a group of about 10 Israelis entered Huwara and began attacking Palestinians. In one instance, the group noticed a Palestinian family from Qibliya in a car outside a supermarket and began throwing stones at the car. They also hit the shoulder and hand of one of the occupants with an ax through the window.

At least five Palestinians were injured in those riots, including one who was hit in the head by a stone.

This is what happens when the judicial system works properly – there is a crime, the police and the Shin Bet investigate and the suspects are charged. They will now be put on trial.

Ben-Gvir seems to want to disrupt that. He wants to undermine the system and make it harder for the law to be applied and followed.

This is not only irresponsible but also extremely dangerous. As a senior minister in the government and the one who might soon be handed authority over the national guard, he needs to show the public that he can be trusted to defend the rule of law and the institutions that were created to protect the state.

The alternative is anarchy and allowing people to take the law into their own hands to do what they want with complete disregard for what the law says. This is a dangerous path and Israel cannot be allowed to go in that direction.