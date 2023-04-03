The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Time for Israelis to rise up to force Netanyahu out from power - opinion

Netanyahu is simply unfit to be the prime minister of Israel. He is a liar, a schemer and a fraud. It’s time for the Israelis to rise up – yes, rise up.

By ALON BEN-MEIR
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 02:35
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a meeting of the parliamentary faction of his Likud party, in the Knesset, last month. (photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a meeting of the parliamentary faction of his Likud party, in the Knesset, last month.
(photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

The brief indirect exchange of statements between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in connection with the latter’s blind determination to execute a de facto coup d’état under the guise of judicial reforms, demonstrates how dangerously delusional Netanyahu has become. For Netanyahu to forget even for a brief moment how critical the United States is to Israel’s very survival shows how deranged he has become and why he poses a real danger to Israel.

In response to Biden, who said, “Like many strong supporters of Israel, I’m very concerned. I’m concerned that they get this straight. They cannot continue down this road,” and that Netanyahu won’t be invited to the White House in the near term,” Netanyahu, who couldn’t wait until the morning to respond, issued an English-language statement at nearly 1 a.m. local time. If the word chutzpah (grotesque audacity) means anything, it defines Netanyahu himself and his defiant response: “Israel is a sovereign country that makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.”

“Israel is a sovereign country that makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.”

Benjamin Netanyahu

If there is any Israeli politician who has characterized US-Israel relations in such a completely irresponsible manner, it is Netanyahu, who seems to have reached a point of despair by being forced to postpone any overhauling of the judiciary. He has asked the US not to interfere in Israel’s domestic affairs - so be it.

From now on, the US should not veto any future resolutions in the United Nations that condemn Israel for a variety of transgressions. The US should not block the Palestinians from suing Israel at the International Criminal Court for its egregious human rights violations against the Palestinians. The US should not continue to provide Israel military aid to the tune of $3.8 billion (NIS 13.7b.) per year. The US should not guarantee Israel’s national security and deter any threats posed by Israel’s enemies. Yes, the US should simply leave Israel to its own devices and let it sink or swim.

There is no greater friend of Israel than Biden and no US president who has been more committed to Israel’s national security than Biden. For any Likud member to suggest that we are a sovereign country and we can protect ourselves and nobody should tell us what to do, as many members of Netanyahu’s coalition have said, they should look at themselves in the mirror and see how hypocritical, idiotic and completely delusional they are.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

It's time for Israel to rise up against Netanyahu and force him from power

It’s time for the Israelis to rise up – yes, rise up – as admirably as they have against Netanyahu’s sinister scheme to overtake the judiciary, again and again, to force him out of power and spare Israel from his ominously dire behavior. There is no way to make this clearer. The time is overdue for the Netanyahu government to realize that its approach to domestic policies that have torn the country apart and its discord with Israel’s closest ally, the US, is exactly what Israel’s enemies hope and wish for.

In his speech during this past week’s White House-hosted virtual Summit for Democracy, Netanyahu stated that US-Israel relations remain unshakable. That may be so but not as long as he is in power. Netanyahu is simply unfit to be the prime minister of Israel. He is a liar, a schemer and a fraud. If he has an ounce of integrity left in him, he should resign and save the country instead of stopping short of nothing, however evil, to save his skin.

The writer is a retired professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He has taught courses on international negotiations and Middle Eastern studies for over 20 years.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests diplomacy Joe Biden israeli politics democracy Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
4

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by