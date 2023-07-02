The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Roni Alsheich’s alarming statement and the collapse of Netanyahu’s trial - opinion

It comes as no surprise that the main investigations conducted by the state attorney’s office have been crumbling one after another.

By OMER DOSTRI
Published: JULY 2, 2023 01:44
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and then-police commissioner Roni Alsheich attend a ceremony marking the opening of a new police station, in 2017. (photo credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and then-police commissioner Roni Alsheich attend a ceremony marking the opening of a new police station, in 2017.
The latest statement made by former police commissioner Roni Alsheich is both concerning and alarming. It revealed a sentiment shared by many in the Israeli public – that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s court cases stemmed from a significant wrongdoing and should never have reached the extent they did. Essentially, the former police commissioner confirmed the belief that the police and the state prosecutor’s office were determined to remove an elected prime minister from office at any cost.

Allegedly, they employed inappropriate methods, using cynical, dangerous, and undemocratic investigative and legal tactics. These officials recognized that the only way to oust Netanyahu from power was by criminalizing the political system, particularly focusing on anything associated with Netanyahu.

This is how the police and the state prosecutor utilized questionable tactics to accuse Netanyahu of “positive coverage” (which was later changed to “undue responsiveness”) – a charge that sets a precedent and appears far-fetched, as it has not been applied to any other politician in the past. If such a charge were to be applied universally, it is likely that nearly every elected official would be accused of the same offense.

Similarly, they employed the arbitrary and anti-liberal concept of “fraud and breach of trust” against Netanyahu, a broad offense that can be tailored to fit any individual’s circumstances, and one that should be abolished altogether.

It comes as no surprise that the main investigations conducted by the state attorney’s office have been crumbling one after another, as the testimonies of key witnesses, including state witnesses, have been bolstering the defense’s arguments. In recent days, the Israeli public has witnessed the continual collapse of Netanyahu’s cases. It began with reports suggesting that judges “suggested” to the prosecutor’s office to drop the bribery charge in the Case 4000, followed by the judges’ “recommendation” to reach a settlement in the Case 1000 due to its inherent weaknesses.

Former police chief Roni Alsheich speaks at Netanya Academic College. (credit: TAMIR BERGIG/NETANYA ACADEMIC COLLEGE)Former police chief Roni Alsheich speaks at Netanya Academic College. (credit: TAMIR BERGIG/NETANYA ACADEMIC COLLEGE)

The latest development, albeit incomplete, was Arnon Milchan’s testimony in the Case 1000, which significantly strengthens the defense’s position. Milchan claimed that Netanyahu was a close and personal friend, their discussions did not involve business matters in Israel, and he had no knowledge of the quantities of the gifts presented to Netanyahu.

Furthermore, the behavior exhibited by law enforcement agencies and the judicial system throughout the investigation and accusation process must be addressed. It is necessary to consider the promiscuous and, at times, hostile conduct displayed.

Instances include the continuous stream of deliberate leaks to the media, the seemingly “accidental” interview of the former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit by News 12 reporter Dana Weiss, the controversial statements made by the former commissioner Alsheich, the frequent corrections and changes in the indictment, and more.

Collapse of the Netanyahu cases

The collapse of the Netanyahu cases, coupled with the actions of the police and the justice system, as well as Alsheich’s inflammatory remarks, demand a thorough introspection by the responsible parties who initiated the indictments against Benjamin Netanyahu. From the current state of affairs, a troubling and even alarming image emerges, suggesting that these “gatekeepers” have exceeded their presumed roles and eroded public trust in one of democracy’s fundamental pillars – the rule of law, which exists to safeguard the fundamental rights of citizens.

Hence, it would be prudent for the court to declare a suspension of the trial while conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the decision-making processes within the Netanyahu cases. This investigation should encompass the state prosecutor and attorney general’s office and the police. The gravity and significance of the former commissioner’s statement cannot be disregarded, and it is imperative that the judicial system, along with other governmental entities, takes it seriously.

Ignoring this matter will only deepen the existing distrust and division between the citizens and the judicial system. Instead of brushing aside the problems, the crisis should serve as an opportunity for introspection, allowing for a thorough examination and improvement of the justice system to benefit all citizens.

The writer is a researcher and Israeli publicist. He holds a PhD in Political Studies.



