The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The new Iran deal requires an honest appraisal of the JCPOA - opinion

Israel and a bipartisan consensus of Congress and the American people wanted a nuclear deal that ultimately ended Iran’s nuclear weapon program forever.

By ERIC R. MANDEL
Published: JULY 2, 2023 01:47
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria May 1, 2021. (photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria May 1, 2021.
(photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

As we approach the possibility of a new Iran nuclear agreement without Congressional oversight, the partisan and personal vitriol that surrounded the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is stirred up again, creating the danger that an important decision may be clouded by political allegiance, spite, pride, and fatigue.

The divide within the American politic, Republican vs Democratic, is straightforward. The divide within Israel is not only about the merits or dangers of a nuclear agreement but about how its prime minister handled Israel’s dissent, going to Congress in 2014 and being blamed for exacerbating the US political divide in support of Israel.

Unfortunately, those divisions have also brought some to resort to fabrications. Just what the Iranian negotiators need – bickering and confusion on the other side of the table.

So when I read a column by former Israeli consul-general Alon Pincus in Haaretz, saying, “Israel’s decade-long opposition to any agreement with Iran over its nuclear program is well documented. Any idea, any framework, any premise ever considered.” I paused, reread it, and pondered how dangerous such a distortion is for the US-Israel relationship.

The claim that Israel did not want any deal with Iran is preposterous. Israel and a bipartisan consensus of Congress and the American people wanted a nuclear deal that ultimately ended Iran’s nuclear weapon program forever.

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 17, 2021. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 17, 2021. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Former president Barack Obama said the “deal we’ll accept is they end their nuclear program… No deal is better than a bad deal.” Unfortunately, he talked that talk, but he didn’t walk that walk. To get a deal done, he and his team, some of whom are still players on this field, let the Iranians negotiate away that very goal – putting a stop to Iran’s march to nuclear weaponry.

Almost everyone wanted a Iran nuclear agreement

Almost everyone, including nearly all Israelis, wanted an Iran nuclear agreement. The disagreement was over how misguided the one negotiated by the Obama administration was to Israel’s and America’s long-term national security interests. Israel, America, and the world want a nuclear agreement that ends Iran’s nuclear program permanently.

What is apparent to those who can see beyond the political talking points is that the 2015 nuclear agreement, the JCPOA, gave the Iranians plenty of space for clandestine work and then sunset clauses to go nuclear in 15 years openly.

Obama conceded Iran’s right to enrich uranium from the start, increasing the chance that Israel would eventually be compelled to act, likely bringing on a major regional war sometime in the future.

I had a front-row seat for the last two decades to congressional discussions on Iran, ranging from the exposure of Iran’s clandestine nuclear program to the call for sanctions, to the Obama administration first resisting then claiming credit for sanctions when a nuclear agreement was attained, to Trump’s withdrawal from the deal. Sadly, much of what we hear and read is through the prism of political bias and demonization of political opponents.

During those years, I also spoke with many Israeli political, military, security, and intelligence officials, trying to weave together a clear view of the complexities of the nuclear debate. Supporters of the JCPOA claimed the deal provided for an effective inspection regime. Opponents noted that none of those inspections were allowed on military sites, the very place where clandestine nuclear work was likely to occur.

Temporary pauses in “freeze for a freeze” deals like the one now on the table, which releases tens of billions of dollars to enrich a regime that terrorizes its people and encircles Israel with proxies for an end-of-day apocalypse that is baked into their Twelver Shi’ite ideology is not only a danger to Israel but to American interests as well.

So, Mr. Pincus, when you say that “Israel’s decade-long opposition to any agreement with Iran over its nuclear program is well documented,” please rephrase it to Israel’s opposition to an agreement, which allows Iran to have a nuclear program capable of creating weapons of mass destruction.

That is the consensus opinion across the Israeli political spectrum. The Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said this is one opinion he shares with Netanyahu. “No Israeli government will agree to Iran becoming nuclear.” The caveat Pincus failed to mention is that if there really were an Iran agreement that ended their ability to have a nuclear weapon, Israel would be very interested in signing, no matter who is prime minister.

The danger of Alon Pincus and his fellow travelers, who are full-time critics of their country, is that he is accepted as a representative voice of the Israeli people by American Jewish groups like J Street, who are willing to accept a nuclear agreement that doesn’t end Iran’s nuclear ambitions, but actually guarantees them.

The writer is the director of MEPIN (Middle East Political Information Network). He regularly briefs members of Congress and their foreign policy aides and is the senior security editor for The Jerusalem Report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by