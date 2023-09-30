September 29: A date linked to numerous Holocaust milestones - opinion

September 29 marks a painful day in Jewish history, connected as it is to the rise of Hitler and the beginning of the end for six million Jews.

On September 29, 1933, the Hitler-led government passed a law prohibiting Jews in Germany from owning land. Six years later, on September 29, 1939, the Germans and Soviets divided Poland, resulting in over two million Jews living in areas controlled by the Germans, and 1.3 million under the Soviet regime. This was the period when the Einsatzgruppen (Nazi SS mobile killing squads) was founded. Some two million people – predominantly Jews – were killed by this squad during World War II. The killings took the form of both individual and mass murders. The massacre of 33,771 Jews at Babi Yar began on September 29, 1941.

As we recall the tragedies that befell the Jews – on this day of yesteryear – we take comfort in today’s September 29 because we are blessed to have an Israel. At a time of increased antisemitism worldwide, Israel’s significance to Jews, wherever they may reside, takes on particular relevance.

The importance of having an Israel

For 75 years, Israel has managed to survive onslaughts from those who would wish to destroy the one Jewish state. Iran speaks of wiping Israel off the map and, to this end, equips Hezbollah and Hamas with the military wherewithal as part of its objective. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently accused Iran of setting up an airport in southern Lebanon specifically to attack Israel.

Yet, while in the past, Israel has proven it can deal with outside enemies, today we are faced with a disturbing challenge – the divisions within. We need only look back at our past to recognize that the threat to our survival comes when Jew fights Jew. Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of the government's planned judicial overhaul, outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on April 27, 2023. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

The 2023 Israel judicial reform, initiated by the current government in January, has resulted in unprecedented countrywide demonstrations for the past eight months. A set of laws seeks to place the government in complete control over judicial appointments and to limit the authority of the Supreme Court which acted as a vital check and balance mechanism. Israel, unlike the United States and Britain, has only one house of governance – the Knesset. Israel does not have a constitution but, until now, has recognized its Declaration of Independence as a quasi-constitution. Unfortunately, the current government has chosen to ignore this precedent.

Israel’s electoral system contributes toward the minority ruling the majority. Of particular concern at this time is that the government is controlled by a minority extremist element calling the shots. The prime minister appears to have little (if any) control over what his coalition partners say or decide. The greatest disappointment is the lack of opposition from within the Likud Party itself. Yes, there are those who desire to take over the reins of Likud – but are they leaders? Leaders place the good of the country over and above the seat on which they sit and would heed the warnings coming from the Mossad, the IDF (embracing Israel’s Air Force), the Bank of Israel, the hi-tech companies, the doctors, educationalists, and many more.

As this gravely disturbing reality is being played out with only one item on the government’s agenda – the judicial reform – what of the daily challenges facing our nation? What of the health service, already short of doctors? Many who want to become doctors must find places abroad to study due to the scarcity of medical training facilities here – and many choose to remain abroad. Why should they return to Israel, where the cost of living is one of the highest in the world? What of the young couples, of whom my grandson and his wife are one, paying high rent for their apartment each month, yet are unable to see a time when they will be able to afford to buy a home of their own?

The above is but a tip of the iceberg. The country is short of teachers, nurses, psychologists, social workers, and all others involved in caring professions who give of themselves 24/7 for a pittance in remuneration.

September 29, 2023: We have just completed the High Holy Days – the New Year and the Day of Atonement. It is a time for reflection and a time to recall those who are no longer with us. As I stood in the synagogue, my thoughts turned to my father. It was he who gave me a love of the synagogue’s liturgy, and it was he who gave me a love of Israel and the sense of security it gives Jews wherever they live – a point made recently by President Joe Biden in his press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

We have a beautiful country with a people who have made this a place that we can be exceedingly proud of. We have achieved much in a mere 75 years. As we commence the Festival of Sukkot, let us pray we will be blessed with a leadership that will recognize the importance of our being one people within a Jewish democratic state. It’s time to bring back the light.

Chag sameach. 

The writer is the chairperson of Israel, Britain and the Commonwealth Association. The views expressed are hers alone.