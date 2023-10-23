To my horror at the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 in Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza border, I soon added astonishment at the support and trust the terrorists received in democratic countries.

At the outset, let me say that am I a vocal critic of Israel’s current government and of our long-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. However, those who view recent Hamas brutality as a response to our government’s policies, or even to Israel’s decades-long occupation, are not only deluding themselves but are also actively – if inadvertently – endangering the very freedoms they treasure, which include the right to advocate for a chosen cause, such as that of the Palestinians.

Never mind that decapitating babies does not endear the perpetrators’ cause to major players on the world scene. Forget also the damage wreaked on the confidence and goodwill of those Israelis who seek a political solution to the conflict, which would require territorial compromise.

Rather, let me ask those citizens of Western democracies who applaud Hamas’s actions whether they believe that the aim of those whom they admire and encourage is to build rather than to destroy; if they consider that Hamas’s goals are political; and if they have chosen legitimate means to achieve them.

If so, it would be interesting to learn how those Hamas groupies in the West view the jihadists who have already attacked targets in their own countries, such as skyscrapers, concerts, and editorial offices, shouting “Allahu Akbar” as they wield their weapon of choice. Palestinians take part in a protest in support of the people of Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Hebron in the West Bank, October 20, 2023. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

When Hamas supporters rely on free speech to support rapists, do they anticipate that future Islamist influence in their own countries will respect the rights of women and gays, freedom of speech and religion, due process, and “trivial” Western pursuits such as tourism, arts, and sports?

If anyone in the West believes that endorsing religiously inspired violence will stop at Israel’s gates and will not affect them, they are, at best, being naïve. Advertisement

And at worst? I shudder to think that antisemitism is rearing its familiar head, with Israel a convenient substitute for the Jew who historically is a-priori to blame for almost anything, from the Black Death to economic woes, and must therefore be punished.

Do they believe Hamas, or do they just hate Israel?

Thus, last week, an explosion in Al-Ahli Hospital tragically killed numerous Gazans. Before the dust settled, before facts such as numbers were known, before conclusions were reached by any objective inquiry, countless fingers pointed at Israel, as though it had deliberately targeted civilians.

Some, including mainstream media, chose to ignore evidence to the contrary, including visuals depicting a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launched from near the hospital, audio evidence whereby Hamas spokesmen knew the truth, and expert opinion that the marks are not consistent with damage caused by Israeli army equipment.

I wonder. Did those who adopted statements put out by an organization that prides itself on acts not seen since ISIS, genuinely believe them?

Or did their hostility toward Israel automatically cause them to turn a blind eye to evidence?

If so, what do they anticipate will happen when Muslim extremism deepens in their own countries? Do they imagine that their current support for barbarians will exempt them and that they will not be targeted?

Israel suffered a severe blow. Recovering will be a challenge, but we have no choice.

As for Hamas cheerleaders in the West, I would advise them to do everything in their power, before it is too late, to ensure that they do not wake up to discover that their support of brutality has come around to point at them and threaten everything they hold dear.

The writer was Israel’s first ambassador to the Baltic republics after the disintegration of the Soviet Union, ambassador to South Africa, and congressional liaison officer at the embassy in Washington. She is a graduate of Israel’s National Defense College.