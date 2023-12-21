The current impasse with the United States, over our purchase of 27,000 M-16 rifles, is actually part of a much larger problem we’re suffering from: namely, our inability or unwillingness to develop an independent capability and mindset that would allow us to become militarily self-sufficient.

While most people understand that we’re unable at the moment to build an F-35 on our own, nobody I’ve talked to understands why in the world we are dependent on the US for something as basic as an infantry rifle. This situation is even more incomprehensible when one realizes that we make two superb world class rifles right here in Israel. These are IWI’s Arad and Tavor.

From what I understand, our Ministry of Defense decided to use American-supplied military assistance funds for the purchase of the M-16s. This immediately brought into play those Biden administration officials who are now disseminating the lie that there has been a significant rise in settler violence against Palestinians living in the Territories, and that we have to crack down on those responsible for these nonexistent attacks.

US insist that none of the M-16s find their way to settlers

This led the US to insist that none of the M-16s find their way into the possession of settlers – even those engaged in authorized security work. This demand was not only insulting and based on a faulty premise, but also called into question the honesty of our government, which promised to provide the rifles only to police, army, and approved civilian security teams operating on our southern and northern borders. AT AN Israeli shooting range: Load it. (Illustrative) (credit: FLASH90)

However, a recent smartphone picture taken by a known Palestinian militant of a settler carrying an M-16 has now allowed the US State Department to delay the transfer of the requested M-16s pending a “thorough review” of settler armaments. The fact that the settler in question was undoubtedly authorized to possess the M-16 in question seems to have escaped the minds of the hard left officials in Foggy Bottom, who are bound and determined to disarm every Jew across the Green Line.

Put plainly, the MoD’s decision to rely upon American military assistance funds for something as basic as rifles was not only incredibly ill advised, it also harmed our own manufacturer of these weapons. Instead of giving the US the ability to dictate how and where we can use the M-16s, the MoD should have invested whatever funds were required to expand IWI’s production of Arads and Tavors. Such a decision would not only provide much needed jobs for our workers, but would also provide us with exports and a much needed degree of military industrial independence. Indeed, the Arad, in particular, is a much improved version of the M-16, which has been praised by most rifle experts who are familiar with the weapon.

So, why wouldn’t we want to purchase such a weapon? The answer is simple: our military has grown to be so dependent on the Americans for everything that they seem to be incapable of thinking about the crucial need for Israel to be self-sufficient even when it comes to basic military equipment. We all know how such a mind set destroyed our top-rated military boot industry. Now, I guess the Kirya has decided that we don’t need to produce our own rifles either. Advertisement

Clearly, this is a dangerous situation which the War Cabinet has to correct as soon as possible. We should also understand that by investing in IWI’s production and export capabilities, the War Cabinet would also provide IWI with the capital necessary to prepare to shift to a new caliber rifle that the US has decided to replace the 5.56mm M-16.

But the decision to fight for our armaments production independence has to be made now. We simply can’t afford to continue being reliant upon a foreign country whose strategic interests may not always align with those of our own.”

The writer spent 30 years in American prisons after being convicted for spying for Israel. Now living in Jerusalem, he is an investor and cofounder in a handful of technology companies. He also writes and speaks about Israel’s need to be militarily self-sufficient.