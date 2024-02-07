Lessons from a health wake-up call - opinion

In our relentless pursuit of professional success, our careers have become an inseparable part of our lives and of who we are. Our work environment, dedication to meeting deadlines, task-driven focus, and striving for success have all fused seamlessly with our existence.

However, life has a curious way of surprising, or finally balancing us when we least expect it. For me, the unexpected twist came in the form of a life-changing medical condition that disrupted my carefully planned, rock-solid, professional journey. This is the story of how I found myself at the crossroads of career and health, and the lessons I’ve learned along the way.

From a young age, I had clear career aspirations. I pursued higher education, worked tirelessly, and climbed the corporate ladder with unwavering determination. My professional life was thriving, and I reveled in the challenges and successes it brought. I believed that my career path was unshakable.

I had been going full throttle, giving 200% of myself without a moment to breathe, managing a massive 300+ person customer conference in Barcelona, and a holiday weekend with my children and their significant others. My plan was to jet off to California to visit my mother, who was recuperating from lung cancer surgery. However, as I was walking our dog, my body decided to send a clear message that I couldn’t ignore any longer. I began to experience unexplained bleeding, and it became apparent that I was facing a medical condition that required immediate attention, surgery, treatments, and significant adjustments to my daily life.

The initial shock and denial gave way to too many questions: How do I accept the new situation? How do I "recalculate" and balance my thriving career with the demands of a life-changing medical condition? The answers were far from straightforward.

My health scare forced me to reevaluate my priorities

One of the silver linings was my workplace and my boss. Sapiens and my team members showed empathy and flexibility, covering for me, allowing me to focus on myself, encouraging me to take medical leave as needed, and providing me with peace of mind, both mentally and financially. Having a compassionate employer made a world of difference on this physical and emotional roller-coaster I was riding.

Adaptation became my mantra. I learned to adapt to new routines, including weekly hospital visits and the unpredictability and uncertainty that came with my medical condition. I discovered a newfound appreciation for life's fragility and the importance of appreciating and living in the present moment.

My health scare forced me to reevaluate my priorities. I realized that while a successful career was important, my health and well-being should be my top priority. I had to make difficult choices, including scaling back my professional ambitions to focus on myself. I am blessed with an employer and manager who value me and my skills and, as often happens in life, the stars fortunately aligned, leading to the creation of a new role that is vital for Sapiens and mutually beneficial for both the company and myself.

Navigating a life-changing medical condition while pursuing a professional career is embarking on a voyage marked by uncertainty, resilience, and personal growth. My personal journey taught me the value of adaptability, the significance of a supportive workplace, and the importance of listening to my body, mind, and heart.

My story isn’t just a tale of personal triumph, but also a reminder that life’s twists and turns are inevitable. While we may not be able to control the circumstances, we can control how we respond to them and what actions we decide to take.

My journey has led me to a more profound understanding of the delicate balance between career ambitions and personal well-being. For me, it has redefined the meaning of success. Sometimes, the most meaningful successes are found in the courage to navigate life’s unexpected challenges with grace and resilience. When the right moment arrives, and I am stronger, I’ll jump back in.

The writer is director of marketing at Sapiens.