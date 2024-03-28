Situation-related insomnia and stress? You are not alone

Since October 7, Israelis have been experiencing months of trauma, stress, and anxiety that affect daily routines and normal functioning.

The helplines of the Natal Association – specializing in psychological assistance to victims of war-and-terror-related trauma and anxiety – have been receiving hundreds of calls daily, week after week, from people who attest to experiencing emotional difficulties in dealing with feelings of anxiety, stress, fears, and phenomena such as insomnia, irritability, and sadness.

The high volume of calls that the helpline receives is proof of the public’s willingness to seek help. This means that, as a nation, we are becoming increasingly aware that anxiety is part of the reality imposed on us all; and that these feelings can and should be addressed.

When dealing with anxiety or stress, self-care is a crucial tool in the process of healing from trauma. It can prevent a worsening of one’s mental state. Thus, simple relaxation techniques can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and trauma, maintaining one’s mental health. A night's sleep (credit: INGIMAGE)

Tools and methods of self-care everyone can benefit from

Furthermore, in cases of extreme stress and anxiety, where mental difficulties significantly interfere with daily functioning, the Natal helplines can provide consultations with their professionals about appropriate treatment.

A recent collaboration between Super-Pharm and the Natal Association focuses on providing assistance and immediately accessible tools to members of the public dealing with trauma and anxiety. Super-Pharm pharmacists are trained by Natal professionals to identify and respond to signs and symptoms of distress and mental stress in their clients.

When it comes to mental health, individuals will find help in varying ways. Nevertheless, below are various tools and methods of self-care and relaxation that everyone can benefit from.

Physical activity: Walking outside, running, stretching, and dancing, even for short periods. It is not always easy to get started, especially when undergoing mental issues, but it is a scientifically proven method of de-stressing.

Getting out in nature: Spending time in nature can reduce stress and anxiety levels and significantly improve cognitive function. A walk in the park near your home (leave your smartphone in your pocket) can also make a world of difference and give you the breathing space you need.

Friends can fill your life with joy: Despite the temptation to remain in the comfort of one’s home and the occasional difficulty in getting out of bed, maintaining regular social contact at least twice a week can do wonders for your mental state. Even a short time with a friend you feel comfortable with will improve your well-being.

Eating a healthy diet: Adhering to a proper, nutritious diet during times of crisis is a significant coping mechanism. Whether you have lost your appetite entirely or are eating more than usual, maintaining a systematic, nutritious routine with all the necessary nutrients is key. Consume foods that contain Omega-3, such as fish, soybeans, nuts, and eggs, or Vitamin B-rich foods – milk, black beans, and green leaves. Zinc and magnesium, known for reducing stress and improving mood, can also contribute to your mental state. Drinking plenty of water is also essential.

Taking deep, long breaths: Regulating your breathing and prolonging concentration on inhaling and exhaling can alleviate stress and tension. Inhale through your nose for four seconds. Hold that breath for seven seconds, and then slowly exhale from your mouth for eight seconds. Repeat several times in a row.

Contraction and relaxation exercises: Tension accumulates in our bodies and must be released. Clench both fists tightly, count to eight, and release. Take a deep breath in, and then slowly exhale. Repeat several times in a row.

Creating distractions: When you are bothered by incessant thoughts about the situation, cut these thoughts short by turning to activities that keep your hands busy or distract your mind. Coloring, embroidery, playing, or walking outdoors can bring you great consolation.

Staying hopeful: This is perhaps the most challenging task on the list, but especially nowadays, it is our duty to remember that even the difficult days will eventually pass, giving way to better ones. To turn this hope into a realistic feeling, go through your photo gallery and remember small moments that made you feel good. Think about your loved ones and send them an encouraging message or listen to the music that makes your heart sing.

The writer is a pharmacist and Super-Pharm franchisee.