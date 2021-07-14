The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

The conundrum is how to make sure that funds for rebuilding Gaza aren’t diverted into the terrorist machinery of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which rule the area with an iron fist.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JULY 14, 2021 21:45
Palestinian artist Saja Mousa, 26, walks at the remains of her house that was damaged in an Israeli airstrike during last month's Israeli-Hamas fighting, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 23, 2021. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Palestinian artist Saja Mousa, 26, walks at the remains of her house that was damaged in an Israeli airstrike during last month's Israeli-Hamas fighting, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 23, 2021.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
The Gaza Strip needs support. The crowded and poor enclave has been run by Hamas terrorists for a decade and a half, and in that time its people have been subjected to abuses and held hostage by Hamas threats to Israel.
This has caused the area to be under blockade. While Israel has not sought to make Gazan civilians suffer, the end result of conflicts with Hamas, like the one in May, is that civilians do suffer.
After the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas earlier this year which saw substantial destruction of homes and facilities in Gaza, the international community has sprung into action toward rehabilitation efforts.
The conundrum is how to make sure that funds for rebuilding Gaza aren’t diverted into the terrorist machinery of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which rule the area with an iron fist.
Israel is seeking to condition aid on Hamas releasing the bodies of two soldiers, St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul and Lt. Hadar Goldin, and the return of Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, whom Hamas illegally holds in the Gaza Strip, depriving the men of their rights to return to Israel. At the same time, Israel has discussed support for the Strip that may come from Qatar and other sources, while Jerusalem has cracked down on Hamas cryptocurrency and other illicit funding.
This is where we have an impasse at the moment. The new government wants peace, and it has made it clear that it wants a mechanism that will keep Hamas in check while international support for places like Gaza is considered. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, for instance, has had important conversations with counterparts in the Gulf and Europe, while countries such as Jordan, Egypt and Turkey have reached out to Israel.
There is an opportunity here to reverse some of the tragedies affecting Gaza. That means allowing goods to go into Gaza, but not letting items meant to rebuild civilian areas to be siphoned off and diverted to Hamas rockets and tunnels.
Funding for Gaza won’t go to Hamas, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood pledged recently. He said that finances would go to independent partners that are trusted or vetted.
“If you’ve ever seen the vetting procedures that we and our partners put in place, it’s like a 60-page memo that I got to sign off on every year. Let me tell you, folks, it is intensive,” he said. “Through all of that, we’re providing more than $360 million in assistance to the Palestinians. That includes $38m. in new assistance for humanitarian efforts in both Gaza and the West Bank. We’re working with Congress to ensure these resources are available as soon as possible.”
At the same time, Israel is seeking more donor countries beyond just relying on the Qatar funding that has flowed to Gaza over the last years. One innovative approach is to use a voucher system as a safeguard against money going to terrorism.
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev discussed this plan on Tuesday. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett envisaged “a mechanism where what will go in, in essence, would be food vouchers, or vouchers for humanitarian aid, and not cash that can be taken and used for developing weaponry to be wielded against the State of Israel.”
With Israel’s technological know-how, it should be able to monitor and channel funds to the correct parties.
It’s clear that Gazans must be helped to rebuild homes and lives that, due to Hamas’s aggression against Israel, have been destroyed.
Israel should be playing a role in this. As a new government seeks to project a different tone and image, efforts to achieve those aims will help repair good relations with Egypt, the broader Arab world, but also the international community.
The tragedy of Gaza is not Israel’s fault, but is due to the way the enclave is held hostage by Hamas. Unfortunately, there is no near-term easy way to force Hamas to give up its control. Past attempts to do so have not worked, and the Palestinians lack unity.
There is every reason to believe the West Bank may face increased instability due to the Palestinian Authority crackdown on dissent and its aging leadership. It is in Israel’s interest to try to help create stability where it can. Now is the time to act with vision and innovation to help Gaza and to bypass Hamas.


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinians Israeli Palestinian Conflict Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by