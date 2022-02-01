The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

NASA asteroid tracker ATLAS capable of full-sky searches for threats

ATLAS cannot spot small asteroids in time to deflect them, but it will provide enough time to evacuate areas and take measures to mitigate damages.

By AARON REICH
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 04:39
An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A NASA-funded asteroid tracking system has reached a major milestone after being the first asteroid tracking system of its kind able to scan the entire dark sky every 24 hours for near-Earth objects (NEOs) that could pose a possible impact risk.

The tracker, known as the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), is a state-of-the-art detection system operated for NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) by the University of Hawa'i's Institute for Astronomy.

The system first began operating in 2015 with a single telescope. In 2017, it began operating with two telescopes. 

Currently, however, the project gained two more telescopes, one in South Africa and another in Chile, for a total of four. This allows ATLAS to survey a quarter of the night sky without a blind spot.

The reason this system exists is simple: Spotting near-Earth asteroids that could potentially hit the planet. 

Asteroid (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Asteroid (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

To date, ATLAS has done exactly that, having found over 700 different NEOs, including two very small ones - 2019 MO and 2018 LA - that actually did impact Earth.

“An important part of planetary defense is finding asteroids before they find us, so if necessary, we can get them before they get us” NASA PDCO NEO observations program manager Kelly Fast said in a statement.

“With the addition of these two telescopes, ATLAS is now capable of searching the entire dark sky every 24 hours, making it an important asset for NASA’s continuous effort to find, track, and monitor NEOs.” 

Detecting asteroids is important, as an asteroid impact is one of the most dangerous possible natural disasters that could befall humanity.

The last major asteroid impact to occur was in 2013 when a 20-meter asteroid exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia. While the impact itself wasn't severe, the shockwave caused thousands of windows to shatter and saw many injured and in need of medical attention due to the shattered glass.

Avoiding the possible dangers of an asteroid impact is one of the primary goals of NASA's PDCO. Another mission of theirs, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission, seeks to test a possible method of stopping an asteroid impact via deflection, which is essentially punching an asteroid with a specially-designed spacecraft to slightly nudge it off course.

NASA's DART Mission heads for an asteroid, from behind the NEXT–C ion engine (illustrative). (credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL)NASA's DART Mission heads for an asteroid, from behind the NEXT–C ion engine (illustrative). (credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL)

According to research from the Davidson Institute of Science, the educational arm of Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science, an asteroid over 140 meters in diameter would release an amount of energy at least a thousand times greater than the energy released by the first atomic bomb if it impacted Earth. Something even larger – over 300 meters wide like the asteroid Apophis – could destroy an entire continent. An asteroid over a kilometer in width could trigger a worldwide cataclysm.

Smaller asteroids would be less damaging, but as the Chelyabinsk impact shows, it can still cause significant damage to a locality.

Unfortunately, when it comes to these smaller asteroids, ATLAS won't be able to spot them in time for them to be deflected. Rather, it will only get a week or so.

But that can be all the time that's needed to prepare.

“That’s enough time to evacuate the area of people, take measures to protect buildings and other infrastructure, and be alert to a tsunami danger generated by ocean impacts,” ATLAS project lead John Tonry said in a statement in 2017.

And with ATLAS now able to offer more coverage than ever before, humanity is just a little more prepared to take precautions against a possible disaster.

Of course, ATLAS does have one other issue: it cannot detect asteroids approaching Earth during the day or from the direction of the Sun.

However, the NEO Surveyor space telescope will hopefully be able to help with that, having recently received authorization to push forward in development. The telescope's infrared technology will help discover more NEOs, including those otherwise hidden by sunlight.

“We have not yet found any significant asteroid impact threat to Earth, but we continue to search for that sizable population we know is still to be found. Our goal is to find any possible impact years to decades in advance so it can be deflected with a capability using technology we already have, like DART,” said NASA planetary defense officer Lindley Johnson. 

“DART, NEO Surveyor, and ATLAS are all important components of NASA’s work to prepare Earth should we ever be faced with an asteroid impact threat.” 



Tags space NASA asteroid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
4

Meet the TikTok star making Daf Yomi relatable for millennials, Gen Z

Miriam Anzovin
5

Bereaved families fight to use deceased child's sperm to be grandparents

Irit Gunders with Nitza Shmueli meet with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by