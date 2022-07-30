The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
39 new sea creatures potentially discovered by scientists - study

New sea creatures were discovered, including types of sponges, starfish and coral.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 30, 2022 05:40
Researchers have discovered approximately 39 new sea creatures using both morphological and molecular evidence.

The peer-reviewed study was published in the journal ZooKeys this month and was led by Guadalupe Bribiesca-Contreras of the UK Natural History Museum and researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The study states that the discovery "highlights the need for detailed taxonomic studies incorporating genetic data."

Exploring areas in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and Mexico, also known as the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), new sea creatures discovered include types of sponges, starfish and coral. In order for the researchers to have made these discoveries, they used a remotely operated vehicle to explore marine life that would combat the CCZ.

The CCZ is estimated to be 5,500 meters at its deepest. Therefore, operators of the vehicle had to evacuate via a vessel above the surface.

Handout of a starfish, also known as a sea star suffering from a wasting disease epidemic. (credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lafferty) Handout of a starfish, also known as a sea star suffering from a wasting disease epidemic. (credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lafferty)

The study overall

The teams in this study overall collected "55 specimens of benthic megafauna" which are bigger than microscopic organisms, as well as 48 different morphotypes "belonging to five phyla, were found, with only nine referrable to known species."



