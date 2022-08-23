The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
NASA James Webb Telescope captures stunning photos of Jupiter

The two images were taken by the observatory's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which uses three infrared filters to capture hidden details of the planet.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 23, 2022 04:22

Updated: AUGUST 23, 2022 04:23
Webb NIRCam composite image from two filters – F212N (orange) and F335M (cyan) – of Jupiter system, labeled. (photo credit: COURTESY/NASA, ESA, CSA, JUPITER ERS TEAM; IMAGE PROCESSING BY RICARDO HUESO (UPV/EHU), JUDY SCHMIDT)
Webb NIRCam composite image from two filters – F212N (orange) and F335M (cyan) – of Jupiter system, labeled.
(photo credit: COURTESY/NASA, ESA, CSA, JUPITER ERS TEAM; IMAGE PROCESSING BY RICARDO HUESO (UPV/EHU), JUDY SCHMIDT)

NASA's James Webb Telescope—the largest, most powerful telescope in the world—took new images of Jupiter that will help scientists learn more about the mysterious planet, according to the official blog for the telescope on NASA's website.

As infrared light is invisible to the human eye, the light was mapped onto the visible spectrum.

In one of the images, a composite of several others, auroras can be seen extending above the planet's north and south poles.

The auroras, as well as low clouds and upper hazes, shine through a filter mapped to redder colors, while hazes around the north and south poles shine through a filter mapped to yellow and green colors and a deeper main cloud shines through a filter mapped to blues.

Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a massive storm larger than the size of Earth, appears white in the photo as it is reflecting light from the Sun.

From a wide-field view, Jupiter's rings and two of its moons, Amalthea and Adrastea, can be seen.

In order for this data to reach Earth, it first arrived at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), Webb's science operations and mission center, as raw data, where it was processed into files for scientific analysis and then delivered to the Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes. Next, it was translated into the form of images.

Citizen scientist

“I’m really looking forward to seeing these weird and wonderful baby stars blowing holes into nebulas.”

Judy Schmidt

The images were processed by citizen scientist Judy Schmidt of Modesto, California, in collaboration with Ricardo Hueso, who studies planetary atmospheres at the University of the Basque Country in Spain.

Schmidt said she is excited about the possibility of the Webb telescope capturing images of newborn stars that emit jets in small patches of nebulae known as Herbig–Haro objects. “I’m really looking forward to seeing these weird and wonderful baby stars blowing holes into nebulas,” she said, according to Webb.



