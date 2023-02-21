The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Science

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

The meteor in question struck the Earth near McAllen, Texas with the energy equivalent of 8 tons of TNT, but there were no reported casualties or damages.

By AARON REICH
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 10:39
Asteroid (illustrative) (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Asteroid (illustrative)
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

A meteor around the size of a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and weighing around the total weight of four baby elephants struck the Earth near McAllen, Texas last Wednesday, NASA confirmed this week.

The meteor impact, reported by local Dallas-area Fox affiliate KDFW, took place at around 6 p.m. last Wednesday local time, with some eyewitnesses spotting a possible meteor impact in the sky at the time. 

This was later confirmed by the National Weather Service, which said a Geostationary Lightning Mapper spotted the flash of a meteor just half an hour earlier. At the time, it wasn't clear what made the flash, especially since there weren't any thunderstorms in the area that could have produced the flash.

Home security camera footage obtained by KDFW seemed to have captured an apparent sonic boom, with the loud noise causing birds to flee, while many locals claimed to have felt a possible earthquake.

What was the meteor that hit the Earth in Texas like?

According to experts from NASA's Johnson Space Center, the meteor in question was just over 60 centimeters in diameter and weighed half a ton (or around 454 kilograms).

An adorable baby elephant (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) An adorable baby elephant (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

To put that in context, a baby elephant could weigh as much as 113 kilograms, according to experts from the Denver Zoo. This means that despite its diameter only being around the length of average Pembroke Welsh Corgi, the meteor still weighed as much as four baby elephants.

The meteor was flying at a speed of around 43,452 kilometers per hour, several times the speed of sound, and while it exploded in the Earth's atmosphere around 34 kilometers above the ground, its fragments did still manage to touch down. 

Overall, the meteor impact had the energy equivalent of eight tons of TNT.

However, there don't seem to be any reported casualties or damage from the impact.

Either way, meteor impacts do happen fairly often. In fact, according to the American Meteor Society, the Texas meteor was just one of at least three meteor impacts that happened over the course of three days – the other two being in France and Italy, according to CBS News.

When meteors do hit the Earth, they usually burn up in the Earth's atmosphere – which is what happens during meteor showers. If they don't, then the atmosphere at least significantly slows them down, reducing the force of the impact. 

While the meteor fragments could theoretically be dangerous as they are landing, they more or less pose no risk to anyone afterward. These space rocks tend to cool rapidly and aren't necessarily contaminated with anything harmful. 

A meteor or asteroid would have to be much larger to cause any significant damage to the planet.

What is a meteor?

Meteors originate from asteroids or other large bodies in space. Asteroids under a meter in size are simply known as meteoroids.

When meteoroids or very small asteroids impact the Earth's atmosphere, they become visible but largely disintegrate, sometimes forming bright fireballs in the process. Anything left upon impact is what is known as a meteorite.

This explosion is what usually befalls most meteors that enter the Earth's atmosphere.



Tags space NASA texas meteor shower asteroid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by