The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Don't hold your breath: how hammerheads maintain temperature - study

Shark gills can act as natural radiators, cooling down the blood, mussels and organs of a shark.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Published: MAY 12, 2023 02:06
A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve August 19, 2013. Picture taken August 19, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA/FILE PHOTO)
A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve August 19, 2013. Picture taken August 19, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA/FILE PHOTO)

Scalloped hammerhead sharks, also known as Sphyrna lewini, are able to close their gills when they dive for prey. This unique skill evolved to enable the shark to maintain its body temperature in cold waters.

A new study peer-reviewed study, published in the journal Science, has unlocked the hammerhead’s secret to successful survival in harsh conditions.

Scalloped hammerhead sharks are considered endangered in most parts of the world. Their population numbers have dwindled as a result of both commercial fishing and the shark fin trade, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA.)

According to NOAA, the sharks natural lifespan is 30-years, they are able to grow up to 11 feet and weigh as much as 335 pounds.

New information on shark gills

Shark gills can act as natural radiators, cooling down the blood, mussels and organs of a shark. Without the ability to close the gills, sharks would become too cold during their deep sea dives for food.

A model of a hammerhead shark is displayed on the IWC stand as visitors look at new models at the ''Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie'' (SIHH) exhibition in Geneva January 20, 2014. Swiss luxury watchmakers predict the market will grow this year, expecting rising demand from North America and (credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)A model of a hammerhead shark is displayed on the IWC stand as visitors look at new models at the ''Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie'' (SIHH) exhibition in Geneva January 20, 2014. Swiss luxury watchmakers predict the market will grow this year, expecting rising demand from North America and (credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)

“It was unexpected for sharks to hold their breath to hunt like a diving marine mammal. It is an extraordinary behavior from an incredible animal,” said Mark Royer, lead author and researcher with the Shark Research Group at the Hawai‘i Institute of Marine Biology in the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology.  

“Although it is obvious that air-breathing marine mammals hold their breath while diving, we did not expect to see sharks exhibiting similar behavior,” said Royer. “This previously unobserved behavior reveals that scalloped hammerhead sharks have feeding strategies that are broadly similar to those of some marine mammals, like pilot whales. Both have evolved to exploit deep dwelling prey and do so by holding their breath to access these physically challenging environments for short periods.”

How was this information discovered?

The research team discovered this unexpected find while equipping the sharks with devices that were designed to measure important information about the sharks like their muscle temperature, the depth they dive to, their body orientation and activity levels.

Scientists were surprised to discover that the sharks were able to maintain muscle temperature during dives in water only a few degrees above freezing.

With this new information, scientists used deep sea modelling to understand how the sharks were able to do this. It was here that they discovered the gills’ ability. 

To further evidence this, scientists were able to recover footage of sharks swimming along the seabed at 3400 feet below sea level. In the footage, the sharks’ gill slits were closed. Footage from above the water showed that the gills had been opened but their temperature had lowered. This meant that the sharks held their breaths while diving.

“Holding their breath keeps scalloped hammerhead sharks warm but also shuts off their oxygen supply,” said Royer. “So, although these sharks hold their breath for an average of 17 minutes, they only spend an average of four minutes at the bottom of their dives at extreme depths before quickly returning to warmer, well-oxygenated surface waters where breathing resumes.”

“This discovery fundamentally advances our understanding of how scalloped hammerhead sharks are able to dive to great depths and withstand frigid temperatures in order to capture prey,” said Royer. “It also demonstrates the delicate physiological balance that scalloped hammerhead sharks must strike in order to forage successfully.” 

“This new and detailed understanding of scalloped hammerhead physiology and ecology enhances our ability to effectively manage and conserve this iconic species by revealing potential vulnerabilities associated with changing ocean conditions or future human exploitation of these deep foraging habitats, such as deep-sea mining or large-scale fishing in the mesopelagic “twilight zone”, both of which might make it harder or more dangerous for these sharks to hunt their natural prey,” said Royer. “This extraordinary physiological feat that allows scalloped hammerhead sharks to expand their ecological niche into the deep sea could very well make them vulnerable to additional human impacts.”



Tags animals science ocean Sharks Marine biology
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by