Why do we crave sugar? New research highlights gut reaction

Researchers from Jiangnan University in China conducted a study suggesting that gut microbes, particularly the bacterium Bacteroides vulgatus, may play a role in sugar cravings and blood sugar regulation, potentially offering natural alternatives to medications like Ozempic for controlling type 2 diabetes.

The study indicated that increasing the population of Bacteroides vulgatus in diabetic mice contributed to the secretion of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), a hormone crucial for regulating blood sugar levels and promoting the sensation of fullness. This increase in GLP-1 provided greater glycemic control and reduced the desire for sugar. According to Science Alert, treating mice with a metabolite produced by Bacteroides vulgatus resulted in improved blood sugar control and fewer sugar cravings.

Further experiments revealed that diabetic mice lacking an intestinal protein called FFAR4 (also known as GPR120) had decreased colonies of Bacteroides vulgatus, leading to decreased release of the hormone FGF21, which is associated with sugar cravings and sweet preferences. Activation of FFAR4 is linked to sugar metabolism because it stimulates the secretion of GLP-1, which increases circulating insulin, as reported by Nature.

An analysis of 60 participants with type 2 diabetes and 24 healthy controls highlighted that mutations in the FFAR4 gene, which reduce FGF21 production, correlate with a greater preference for sugars. The researchers stated that these mutations "may be an important contributor to the development of diabetes," according to Science Alert.

People with type 2 diabetes typically have impaired GLP-1 function, leading to difficulties in blood sugar control. Medications like Ozempic and other GLP-1 agonists mimic the action of this hormone, aiding in glycemic control and appetite reduction. The Chinese research proposes an approach that stimulates the body to produce GLP-1 naturally through manipulation of the gut microbiome.

Studies suggest that individuals with genetic variants for FGF21 are about 20% more likely to be top-ranking consumers of sweet foods. Blood analyses of participants showed a link between low production of FGF21 and higher consumption of sweets.

"An increasing number of studies have revealed that our craving for dietary components comes from signals sent from the intestine, a key organ in transmitting food preferences," the study authors explained. However, they noted that "how the gut flora and metabolites in the intestinal microenvironment are involved in regulating the preference for sugar is not clear."

While these findings are promising, it remains to be seen if the results from mice apply to humans. Forskning pointed out that although the study is interesting, there are aspects that require further investigation.

The strategic localization of the liver, closely connected to the gut, allows for the extension of the gut-brain axis into a gut-liver-brain axis, which is involved in regulating sugar preferences and cravings. This emphasizes the importance of gut health on metabolism. Nature suggested that the specific implication of gut FFAR4 offers a target against the dysregulation of sugar-seeking behavior in diabetes patients.

In humans, previous studies have shown that genes make some people more susceptible to sugar cravings. However, the specific genes involved are currently unclear.

The authors claimed their study "provides a strategy for diabetes prevention."

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.