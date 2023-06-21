The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science Space

Asteroid twice the size of the Titanic to pass Earth Saturday - NASA

467336 (2002 LT38) is, if rounding up a bit, twice the size of the infamous sunken passenger liner, the Titanic, according to NASA. But we're in no danger of it hitting the Earth.

By AARON REICH
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 11:10
An asteroid is seen passing by the Earth in a flyby (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
An asteroid is seen passing by the Earth in a flyby (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

An asteroid almost twice the size of the Titanic is set to pass Earth on Saturday, June 24, according to NASA's asteroid tracker.

The asteroid in question was discovered back in 2002 and has been designated 467336 (2002 LT38), as recorded by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). 

The asteroid is one of two passing on June 24, but it follows several others that are set to pass the Earth in the coming days.

A sinking suspicion: How big is the asteroid coming towards Earth in 2023?

NASA has calculated the diameter of asteroid 467336 (2002 LT38) as being as much as 450 meters. 

To put that into a more relevant and timely metric, one that is so down to Earth it's practically – or in this case literally – underwater, consider the Titanic.

THE ‘TITANIC,’ 1912, prior to the calamity. (credit: PICRYL) THE ‘TITANIC,’ 1912, prior to the calamity. (credit: PICRYL)

Yes, arguably the most infamous ship to ever sail the seas. A passenger ship touted as being unsinkable, only to do exactly that when colliding with an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean, taking 1,500 lives and earning James Cameron billions of dollars at the box office.

The Titanic itself was 269 meters long. In other words, asteroid 467336 (2002 LT38) is – if rounding up a bit – almost twice the size of the Titanic.

What other asteroids are sailing past Earth?

As stated previously, a number of other asteroids are set to come in the days leading up to June 24, with another asteroid passing on that day as well.

Here are those other asteroids, each with its own metric.

  • Asteroid 2023 HF1, passing Earth on June 21, has a diameter of around 98 meters, or two-and-a-half times smaller than the Hindenburg airship, which infamously went up in flames in 1937, killing 36 people.
  • Asteroid 2023 MU, also set to pass Eart hon June 23, has a diameter of around 93 meters, or just a bit larger than the INS Dakar, the Israeli submarine that mysteriously sunk while en route to Israel in 1968.
  • Asteroid 2008 LG2, passing by Earth on June 24, has a diameter of around 54 meters, which is around four-and-a-half times the size of a Lockheed Model 10 Electra airplane, which is what Amelia Earhart was flying when she mysteriously vanished in 1937.

Like an iceberg to a ship: Is an asteroid going to hit the Earth in 2023?

Asteroid 467336 (2002 LT38), as well as all the other ones preceding it, are set to give the Earth a wide berth in their expected flybys, with this Titanic-sized asteroid set to pass at a distance of around 6.6 million kilometers. On a cosmic scale, that is somewhat close, but nowhere near close enough to be a matter of concern.

That's fortunate too, because if an asteroid as big as this one were to hit the Earth, the result would be a lot worse than the Titanic's sinking. 

According to estimates by experts from Israel's Davidson Institute of Science, the educational arm of Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science, an asteroid this big could destroy an entire continent if it impacted the Earth.

But smaller ones have already hit the Earth this year, such as asteroid 2023 CX1, which impacted near Normandy, France, back in February, and that didn't result in any damages.

The unsinkable asteroid? Do we have any way to stop an asteroid from hitting the Earth?

Luckily, technology is now far more advanced today than it was in 1912 when the Titanic sank. Scientists in the field of planetary defense have been hard at work trying to develop methods of protecting the Earth, should an asteroid come calling.

So far, one method, kinetic deflection, seems the most promising, as evidenced by NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission, which successfully punched an asteroid, altering its orbit.

But sadly, as successful as our efforts have been to protect the Earth from asteroids, our efforts at finding ways of bringing the wreckage of the Titanic back to the surface haven't been as fortunate.



Tags space science NASA Ship Titanic asteroid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by