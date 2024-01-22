To boldly go: Israel Space Week set to return amid Hamas war

Israel Space Week is set to make its return from January 28 to February 2, with special events held for Israeli evacuees and for IDF reservists, the Israel Space Agency and Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Professional conferences will also be held featuring leading figures in Israel's space sector, such as Israel's second-ever astronaut Eytan Stibbe, as well as representatives from the space agencies of Italy, France, and Azerbaijan.

The events this year will be held in a limited format in light of the ongoing war with Hamas.

"Today more than ever, the importance of the space sector and its ability to be the engine of economic and social growth is clear," Israel Space Agency director Uri Oron said.

"This is an excellent opportunity to strengthen Israel's growing space industries and to allow the public to be inspired by the... developing possibilities in the field."

The space sector's potential for economic growth was also reflected by Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis.

"The tremendous demand for participation" in both the events open to the public and from international figures in the space industry "is the proof of the victory of the creative and pioneering Israeli spirit," Akunis said. "We anticipate that demand for and investments in the Israeli space industry will increase significantly in the near future, especially when Israel wins the war."

What is Israel Space Week, and what events will be held this year?

Israel Space Week is an annual event held in honor of Ilan Ramon, Israel's first-ever astronaut, who died in the Columbia space shuttle disaster in 2003.

The events this year range from school activities, conferences and lectures, stargazing, and more.

Here are some of the highlight events from this year's Israel Space Week:

Open horizons into space (Sunday, January 28, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Ofakim): Children of all ages can come for a variety of different half-hour activities relating to space, such as looking at the planetarium, creating your own personal mini planetarium, creating space-themed jewelry, learning about operating space vehicles, and learning about innovative technology such as holograms.

The future of humanity in space (Monday, January 29, 11 a.m., online): Space architect Michal Ziso will discuss what humans need to survive in space and what solutions are already being developed to meet these challenges.

The 19th Ilan Ramon International Space Conference (Wednesday, January 31, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Herzliya and online): Israeli and foreign experts will discuss many of the leading issues in the space sector, ranging from satellite communication, economic impact, and more. Be sure to register in advance to attend.

Astronaut Jessica Meir's lecture (Thursday, February 1, 9 a.m., online): NASA's Jewish-American astronaut Jessica Meir will give a free lecture.

All events are free but some require registering in advance. For more information, visit: https://www.space.gov.il/special-event/285