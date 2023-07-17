The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science The Natural World

Warm ice age forever changed earth’s climate cycles - study

Increased ocean temperatures and stronger monsoons created more moisture. This moisture fed growing ice sheets.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 17, 2023 13:08
Artistic depiction of wooly mammoths. (creative commons) (photo credit: The World History Encyclopedia)
Artistic depiction of wooly mammoths. (creative commons)
(photo credit: The World History Encyclopedia)

Approximately 670,000 to 800,000 years ago, the Earth slipped into an entirely new glacial cycle, a change that a new study posits was the consequence of warming.

The study was published in May in the prominent peer-reviewed scientific journal, Nature.

The ice age warming occurred in the late Middle Pleistocene Transition (MPT). The MPT was a period where global glacial cycles, periods of time during ice ages where glaciers advance over the surface of the Earth, took a permanent shift.

A group of European researchers analyzed records of upper ocean temperatures and Mediterranean forest cover from a drill core collected off South-West Iberia.

Drill cores are cylindrical samples taken from either an ice sheet or the earth's crust that show chronologically organized layers of ice or sediment. These records are indicators of contemporary precipitation and westerlies (winds blowing westward).

The researchers combined these records with additional records of West Pacific Ocean surface temperatures and East Asia summer monsoon (EASM) strength.

Icebergs floating on water. (credit: PEXELS) Icebergs floating on water. (credit: PEXELS)

Using this data, the researchers were able to create models to simulate late MPT climate.

What the data showed was, during this time, there was increased winter precipitation in southwest Europe as well as increased East Asia summer monsoon strength.

What caused the severe climate conditions?

These anomalously severe weather conditions were consequences of, according to the study, “nearly continuous moisture supply from both oceans” - moisture that was carried northward via the westerlies.

This, in turn, likely fueled the late MPT’s growing ice sheets, researchers suggested.

The MPT marks the beginning of a permanent, global shift in glacial periods. Previously, according to a SciTechDaily report on the research paper, the climate on Earth was characterized by shorter, weaker glacial periods occurring on 40,000-year cycles.

Following the MPT, however, Earth’s climate took a dramatic turn and shifted to 100,000-year glacial period cycles, wherein the glacial periods, although more infrequent, were longer lasting and more severe.

In order to create this change the glaciers needed to have grown from their pre-MPT sizes, a size change that, as mentioned, was fed by the increased moisture brought about by warmer ocean temperatures.

While the elements responsible for the 40,000 to 100,000-year glacial cycle shift remain mysterious, the “warm” ice age was a significant factor in this change.

The SciTechDaily report quotes Heidelberg University Earth Sciences Associate Professor Dr. André Bahr as explaining, “such expansion of the continental glaciers was necessary to trigger the shift from the 40,000-year cycles to the 100,000-year cycles we experience today, which was critical for the Earth’s later climate evolution.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by