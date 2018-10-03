Israel Police

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"Israel Police and Border Police will continue operations in all areas."
By UDI SHAHAM
Investigators confirmed that the girl planned to attack Israeli civilians.
‘Operation Green Candles’ was one of largest crackdowns in recent history
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Before Trump announced his new Jerusalem policy, many predicted an outbreak of violence in the Middle East would occur as a result.
By ADAM RASGON
The police are continuing to patrol the area as a preventative measure.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The security official named the PA security official as Ali Qaimiri, who serves as head of the PA Police in the Jerusalem outskirts and holds the rank of colonel.
By ADAM RASGON,UDI SHAHAM
“An Israeli resident can be an official in the Palestinian Authority, such as in its Education Ministry, by he cannot work for the Palestinian security system, it is against the law."
“This kind of incitement can cost people’s lives.”
Police said that clashes started after the rioters started to throw stones at the security forces.
Thousands of policemen are patrolling the streets, in and around the area of the Old City in order to prevent incidents.
By UDI SHAHAM,MARC ISRAEL SELLEM
A police spokesman said that the police are carrying out security measures in and around the Old City to prevent and respond to any incidents.
By UDI SHAHAM,JPOST.COM STAFF
Border policewoman Tsippi Yacovian, who was critically wounded and partially paralyzed after her spinal cord was severed, goes to court.
Netanyahu: Sara and I are under constant attack, but the public supports us.
Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid said that Netanyahu’s remarks “set a new record of madness.”
On Friday afternoon, Netanyahu posted a video on his Facebook page in which he said: “I feel confident more than ever – there will be nothing [to the police probes].”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were interrogated for 5 hours on Friday for their involvement in Case 4000.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The 2015 beating of an Israeli Ethiopian soldier sparked protests against police brutality across the nation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court, which issued the verdict, left open to the sides to argue about how severe Arbiv's sentence should be.
Netanyahu: This is a witch-hunt against me and my family.
Ultimately, Avichai Mandelblit was appointed attorney-general but the police said that they were cracking down on the attempted bribery scheme in any case
"We don’t want to be on the left side or the right side, we want to be on the side of the law."
Alsheikh confirms he'll attend the meeting on the topic of “examining the way the police is conducting the prime minister’s investigations.”
By UDI SHAHAM,LAHAV HARKOV
The proposed legislation comes after 10 years of study of the issue and would be the first change to the law in decades.
“Many of you are asking - what will happen [in the future]?” Netanyahu said in the video. “So I want to reassure you, there will be nothing, because I know the truth.”
The highest-profile case, which has led to a rare public dispute, has been the case of Yacoub Abu al-Kaeean.
Women brought to Israel from Moldova, Ukraine against will.
During his time the chairman, Katz used thousands of shekels worth of IAI resources and workers for his own personal uses.
Israeli police said that after an initial investigation of the scene, it appeared that the Palestinian driver had been speeding.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Throughout Pence’s visit, the Israel Police will keep updating the public on street closures via social media and navigation applications such as Waze.
Katz’s name was tied to two sub-cases in the general corruption probe concerning Israel’s largest state-owned aviation manufacturer.
Several policemen were accused of assaulting two minors who were suspects of a crime.
In the 2015 recording released by Channel 2, Yair Netanyahu was recorded boasting to the son of a gas tycoon: “My dad arranged for your dad a $20 billion windfall and you can’t spot me NIS 400?”
Oliver McAfee, 29, went missing near a hiking trail in Mitzpe Ramon late last month.
Police patrols will focus on preventing terrorist attacks and cracking down on drunk driving.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"When the recommendations are announced...it will cause an earthquake here," former police adviser Lior Horev said.
Request says stiffer sentence would save the public’s faith in police.
"A prime minister of the State of Israel who has been indicted for bribery cannot serve as prime minister," new coalition chairman David Amsalem said.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The prime minister also lashed out at the anti-corruption protests, saying that they are political and organized by people who are themselves corrupt.
A Border Police spokesperson said, "Israel Police and Border Police officers operate without distinction of religion, race or gender."
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Coalition chair's wife named as close relative suspected.
The bill in question stops police officers from making recommendations to the attorney- general as to whether to indict or not at the end of the highest-profile investigations.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The announcement came less than two weeks after the 'Post' revealed that the police had failed to interview two key witnesses even after the case was first reopened in July.
Three suspects were apprehended with a folding club, knife and pepper spray in their possession after ambushing a shwarma-stand vendor.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Controversial proposal seen as favoring Netanyahu to head to first reading in Knesset on Monday.
Horev was recently named by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a figure who operated against him within the police.
“It is allowed – according to the law – to receive gifts from friends,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset in January.
'Baaaaaaad' behavior and 'shear' audacity fueled the crime.
Police treating the explosion as a criminal incident, part of Israel's gang wars.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Molcho has been at Netanyahu’s side and in the thick of diplomatic activities with the Palestinians since Netanyahu took power for the first time in 1996.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,UDI SHAHAM
“This prohibition goes against the meaning of police work and investigations and must be opposed,” Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan stated.
The announcement comes just a few months after a terror attack on the Temple Mount killed two policemen.
The suspect has previously served time in Israeli prison for crimes related to illegal weapons.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Two female police officers posed online as 13-year-olds and received lewd and explicit messages, videos and photos.
90 of the 120 men arrested have been released, though smaller-scale demonstrations have continued.
An investigation opened after an Israeli police officer confronted the crowd when his vehicle was pelted with rocks by anti-conscription protesters.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly blasted the police chief for leaking info on upcoming interrogations in corruption probes.
By GIL HOFFMAN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Netanyahu has rejected all allegations against him.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Police said in a statement that they would prevent every activity that glorifies terrorist attacks.
Four people were arrested in two separate incidents.
Shmerling was pronounced dead upon discovery of his body.
The boy was arrested while roaming the streets wearing a clown mask, arousing suspicion among Jerusalem residents.
Prison canteen employees charged with distributing phones to Arab inmates.
Additional security protocols will also remain in effect in and around Har Adar.
Clowns were sighted on street corners and in the town's forests.
Police now bar illegal demonstrations from all major roadways.
Video footage emerged of police personnel dragging haredi men by their peot, or sidelocks, shoving them to the ground seemingly unprovoked.
By JEREMY SHARON
That Supreme Court decision came after years of struggle by the Public Defender’s Office regarding the issue.
The police corruption investigation focuses on Israel’s purchase of German-made naval vessels.
Security will be heightened all over the country on Friday for the first day of school.
Real-estate mogul Benny Steinmetz among five detained as part of probe involving FBI and Swiss police.
By UDI SHAHAM,REUTERS
In response to the raid, a large crowd of haredim gathered outside the office and pelted the police with eggs and rocks.
Undercover agent infiltrates dealers' network for over 5 months.
There are three possible timetables for Netanyahu’s legal process.
PM Former top aide to Netanyahu believes actions regarding personal business were not criminal offenses.
A woman was found unconscious on Saturday morning with no detectable pulse, prompting an investigation by the police.
According to a senior police authority, Harow’s future testimony will have a significant impact in strengthening the suspicion against Netanyahu.
Israeli Supreme Court acts swiftly in regards to foreign media reporters.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Police arrested three Jewish men and one Arab man outside Temple Mount early Tuesday afternoon.
“If Moshe Dayan gave the Wakf the keys to the Temple Mount in 1967, then last week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave over sovereignty of the Temple Mount to the Wakf,” said an activist.
Two suspects shot overnight after exchanging gunfire with police during moped chase.
The bikers met with and embraced police officers as a 'thank you' for protecting Jerusalem residents.
Erdan: We took a big step today to strengthen public confidence in the police.
According to MK Amsalem, the bill is intended to aid the police by engendering integrity and public trust, not hinder their work.
Two years ago, protests by Israelis of Ethiopian descent swept the country. The government’s response has been robust, but has anything really changed?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
An undercover agent purchased cocaine, hydro, MDMA, LSD, hashish and marijuana worth hundreds of thousands of shekels.
Alsheich: Forces are searching for additional firearms inside compound.
Follow the day's events in photos.
Attorney David Shimron, who is Netanyahu’s personal lawyer and distant relative, was released to house arrest on Monday and questioned a second time on Tuesday.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
54% of Israeli-Arabs say violence is a problem in their communities.
Residents slam police efforts in moshav.
Five units consisting of 38 officers will patrol beaches and hotels, focusing on issues of violence, drug and alcohol use, public order and crime.
Commissioner Roni Alsheich to the Public Security Ministry came out against the proposal, saying it would be a “gross violation of the rule of law.”
The Shin Bet and the Israel Police have released new details on the 2009 murders of two policemen.
The Shin Bet and the police said many efforts had been made over the years to locate the murderers.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"I believe Netanyahu will be asked to give an explanation," Margalit said. "He was aware, and now [the police] know he was aware."
By GIL HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Welfare minister Haim Katz, whose son has already been arrested for involvement in the corruption case, is brought in for questioning.
This week's social news.
Palestinian citizens of Israel are no strangers to these disappointing, albeit rather inevitable conclusions.
By FADY KHOURY
The groups that suffer from police brutality are diverse, which makes it difficult, if not impossible, for them to work together.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
What were the police thinking when they took into custody Meni Naftali and Eldad Yaniv?