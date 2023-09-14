The Jerusalem Post unveils its list of 50 Most Influential Jews

Each year, The Jerusalem Post puts together a list of Jewish individuals who impact the world each year—people who are making the world a better place and inspire us to do the same.

“The Jerusalem Post's 50 Most Influential Jews list is the honor roll of the Jewish people, recognizing individuals who have had an outsized impact on fields ranging from politics and philanthropy to technology and the arts,” said Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Avi Mayer. "This year's list is no exception and it represents the people behind some of the most dramatic developments in the Jewish world and beyond."

View 2022 (previous year) list.

View 2021 list.

50 Most Influential Jews Inaugural Event

The winners will be celebrated during a special VIP gala on October 9 in Tel Aviv.

“In the past few years, The Jerusalem Post has become not only a newspaper but the gateway, between Israel and the world through our dynamic and exclusive events,” said Inbar Ashkenazi, CEO of the Jerusalem Post Group. “Our 2023 Annual Conference that took place in New York in June reached over 1.6 million viewers”

“The 50 Most Influential Jews VIP gala is expected to start a tradition that will celebrate the positive influence of Jews everywhere in the world,” she added.

The complete list will be available on Friday, September 15.

To learn more about the event, www.jpost.com/50Jews23-event.