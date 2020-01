Gantz was responded to rockets fired by Hamas that struck southern Israel on Thursday evening. Three rockets entered Israel from the Gaza Strip, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome system and one which landed in an open field near Sapir College in Sderot.

Gantz also responded to the injuries sustained yesterday by a mother and her baby who were injured in the panic that ensued from the sirens, saying "I wish her a speedy recovery."

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz wrote on his Twitter account on Friday morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "removed the deterrence" and that "southern residents became hostages to Hamas and its metrics that set their lives in check."