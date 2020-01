The Chabad-Lubavitch movement, which operates Jewish community centers around the world, warned its emissaries and members to be on high alert following the assassination Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a strike in Baghdad on Janurary 2.Chabad also told its emissaries to increase their awareness in public spaces, and especially around Chabad houses.

