One dead, two wounded in shooting incident in Jaffa

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 26, 2019 00:44
One woman died and two more were injured on Sunday night following a shooting incident in Jaffa, as Police forces rushed to the scene.

Shooting was heard on Maharozet street in Jaffa as three people, one of whom died of her wounds, arrived at Wolfson Hospital in Holon with several injuries.Police forces rushed to the scene to investigate the incident.

The Police later updated that three people arrived at the hospital, and that the reason for the shooting was criminal.


