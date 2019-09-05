Greenblatt thanks Nikki Haley as he announces resignation

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt thanked former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley in a social media tweet on Thursday, saying it was “an honor and a pleasure to work with you.”



Haley wrote on social media that the work done by Greenblatt “on the Middle East front is immeasurable.” “It was a pleasure to work with him,” she said, “and I wish him and his family well.”



Greenblatt announced on Thursday evening he will be leaving the position of special US envoy to the Middle East.



Haley resigned from her position at the UN in 2018.





